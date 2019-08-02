Senior Packaging Specialist to Help Lead Automated Systems at PAC Worldwide

SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PAC Worldwide Corporation has named Greg Williams to serve as Associate Director of Systems. The industry veteran, who brings more than 12 years of experience in materials and equipment sales, will oversee the flexible packaging leader's automation systems business across North America and Mexico.

Mr. Williams will focus on introducing more e-commerce companies to the company's innovative PACjacket™3, the automated packaging system whose average production capacity for high-quality bubble mailers ranges from 15-20 bags per minute. At that rate its average fulfillment efficiency represents a 400-500% increase over manual packing. In addition, the single web design produces a high quality seal that offers greater security by reducing the number of heat seals needed to produce a finished package.

Collaborating with PAC's engineering and sales teams, Mr. Williams aims to help the company's base of e-commerce customers increase their return on investment (ROI) for specific packaging applications. Much of his work will be customer facing.

Prior to joining PAC, the Midwest native worked for the past three years in sales for a global packaging manufacturer. His responsibilities there focused on the B2B market, including both regional and national commercial accounts. That experience followed sales roles at other packaging companies, where he represented product lines including corrugated boxes, stretch film and wrapping systems, automated packaging, as well as materials and equipment designed for industrial manufacturers and distributors.

"Greg's diverse background working in broad-line distribution and manufacturing aligns well with our business footprint," said Steve Foster, Chief Sales Officer at PAC Worldwide. "We're excited about utilizing his deep experience and knowledge of automated packaging to help our e-commerce customers grow their market share."

Mr. Williams graduated from Elmhurst College in Chicago. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management.

About PAC Worldwide

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,200 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico and Malaysia.

