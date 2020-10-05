Senior Practitioners Will Discuss 'Leading Corporate Legal Departments in Times of Crisis' at Bloomberg Law In-House Forum

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today that its In-House Forum will be held virtually on October 6 and October 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT. The event will feature senior in-house counsel discussing best practices for dealing with the new normal during a global health crisis, including successfully advising stakeholders. Attendees are eligible for up to 2 CLE credits. For the full event agenda and registration information, visit http://onb-law.com/d3F950BJBS5.

The first day of the forum focuses on how the Covid-19 pandemic is changing business terms and relationships, including contractual challenges across the supply chain. The day kicks off with a keynote interview with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, followed by a panel discussion, and ending with a keynote interview with U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chair Janet Dhillon. The second day focuses on novel labor and employment challenges for keeping workers safe. The agenda includes a panel discussion and keynote interviews with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and Uber Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary Tony West.

"Corporate legal departments are grappling with new obstacles when it comes to keeping workers safe, conducting business, and maintaining relationships, all while dealing with the economic ramifications of the pandemic," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "Bloomberg Law's In-House Forum offers attendees clear analysis and the latest information for navigating these issues, all on a virtual platform."

Additional featured speakers include:

Harvey Anderson , General Counsel, HP

, General Counsel, HP Sonja Rajki , Deputy General Counsel, The MetroHealth System

, Deputy General Counsel, The MetroHealth System Joe Stegbauer , Senior Vice President and General Counsel, The Proctor & Gamble Company

, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, The Proctor & Gamble Company Christina Zabat-Fran , Global Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, St. John Knits

, Global Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, St. John Knits Doug Hass , Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, Kimball Electronics

, Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, Ron Peppe , EVP for EH&S, Legal, and Human Resources, Canam Steel Corporation

, EVP for EH&S, Legal, and Human Resources, Canam Steel Corporation Sonya Richburg , Counsel, Labor & Employment, Coca-Cola Consolidated

Follow the conversation from the Bloomberg Law In-House Forum at #LegalForum.

