Senior-focused agency with strong leadership and robust agent support will use Integrity's best-in-class platform to help more Americans plan for the good days ahead

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Senior Services of North America ("SSNA"), a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based on Long Island, New York. As part of the acquisition, Joseph Battaglia, Sr. ("Joe"), CEO of SSNA, and Joseph Battaglia, Jr. ("Joey"), President of SSNA, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Senior Services of North America and Integrity Partner to Deliver Holistic Medicare and Retirement Solutions

"Integrity was built to serve agencies like Senior Services of North America," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Joe and Joey Battaglia have already been incredibly successful. With Integrity's technology, products and support coming alongside them, they are bound to grow faster than ever before. At Integrity, partnership is one of our core values — we highly regard every partner's and employee's contributions to the unique enterprise we're building. The Battaglias' insight, experience and determination will enhance our partner network and help us meet the life, health and wealth needs of more Americans in the Northeast. Together, we'll make an even bigger impact on those we serve as we work to improve insurance and financial services for all stakeholders."

Joe Battaglia founded Senior Services of North America in 2006 and built his business from the ground up with an unequivocal vision of better serving seniors. Today, SSNA assists thousands of retirees across the Northeast in finding suitable and comprehensive Medicare coverage as well as wealth solutions. The agency is renowned for recruiting and developing highly productive and knowledgeable agents through its extensive training and support system.

"We are always looking for more effective ways to bring our unique offerings to the senior market, and Integrity is unquestionably the right fit to support our next chapter of growth," shared Joe Battaglia, CEO of SSNA. "Integrity's platform, enrollment capabilities and resources will make the entire process more streamlined, professional and effective for our agents. We are particularly looking forward to exploring new endeavors with Integrity's incredible partners. Now, we are on a journey with more than 180 leaders who share a common goal to help as many Americans as possible. Collectively, we look forward to contributing to strategies that help us prosper together. We see unlimited opportunity and potential for SSNA and Integrity — we're more than ready to get started."

Integrity is gathering many of the industry's top thinkers and innovators into a wide-ranging and highly influential network of partnerships. As a united force, this rapidly growing group of leaders collaborates regularly to refine best practices and improve all aspects of insurance and financial services. Americans can better plan for the good days ahead through the group's comprehensive life, health and wealth solutions.

By gaining access to Integrity's insurtech platform, the Battaglias can develop and implement more integrated wealth and health strategies to meet the growing needs of the senior market. Agents receive access to extensive resources that improve efficiency in the field, such as expanded product lines, sophisticated online quoting and enrollment capabilities, the proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, and world-class marketing and advertising guidance. Additionally, SSNA can utilize Integrity's shared business services to streamline administrative tasks, which include areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, accounting, legal and compliance.

"It's crucial to ensure our agents never feel alone in this business," said Joey Battaglia, President of SSNA. "Our personal connections with our team have always set us apart — they know they can rely on us to prepare them for every opportunity to help Americans. Through this partnership, we can leverage Integrity's industry-leading technology, marketing resources and additional products to help our agents continue to grow their businesses. The result is a more enjoyable experience for customers as well. Integrity checks every box we were looking for to drive our future growth, and we couldn't be more proud to call SSNA an Integrity company. With a powerhouse like Integrity behind us, we feel secure in our future and excited about the opportunities ahead."

Additionally, SSNA can now offer its employees the groundbreaking benefit of meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about SSNA's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/SSNA.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Senior Services of North America

Senior Services of North America (SSNA), headquartered on Long Island, New York, assists thousands of clients each year with their Medicare coverage options, as well as life insurance and wealth solutions. The agency's alignment with senior organizations has helped create strong brand awareness within the ever-growing senior population. SSNA's electronic capabilities and software help make enrollments into plans as effortless as possible for agents and the senior population. The agency takes pride in the 5-star mentoring, coaching and training they provide to agents and in helping them compete in the Medicare health market. SSNA strives to always be there when an agent needs them, as evidenced by the longevity of the agents they have on board. For more information, visit www.seniorservicesofnorthamerica.com or www.ssnaopportunity.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC