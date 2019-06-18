Senior Vice President of Randstad Engineering Angie Keller to moderate an all-women panel at the 2019 Sensors Expo & Conference

"It's crucial for women to see and hear from strong female leaders in the field who are paving the way, and in some cases, shaking things up," said Keller. "Far fewer women remain in STEM occupations in comparison to those who graduate with a STEM degree. Why is that? Representation matters and Q&A discussions like the WISE panel is what inspires more women to speak up and stay in their profession."

The panel discussion will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PDT. For more information and to register for this event, please visit www.sensorsexpo.com/wise .

Additionally, Randstad US recruiters will be onsite to assist attendees with:

matching engineering candidates with the right job opportunities

finding the right talent for temporary projects or permanent work solutions

on-the-spot interviewing and resume advice

"It's no surprise that tech innovations are increasing the demand for engineers across all sectors. Conferences like Sensors Expo give attendees the opportunity to not only learn and grow but also network with some of the best in the industry," said Keller. "The Career Connection area provides an avenue for professionals to be matched with the perfect job opportunity — and we are thrilled to help facilitate those connections."

For more information about the conference, visit https://www.sensorsexpo.com .

About Sensors Expo & Conference

Sensors Expo & Conference is widely known as one of the world's largest and most important gatherings of engineers and scientists involved in the development and deployment of sensor systems. For more information, visit http://www.sensors expo.com . Sensors Expo is supported by the event's official publication, Sensors Online, the industry's leading resource and authority on sensing, communication and control. For more information, visit http://www.sensorsmag.com . Sensors Expo & Conference is produced and managed by Questex LLC, a global, diversified business-to-business integrated media and information provider, headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit http://www.questex.com .

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

SOURCE Randstad US

Related Links

http://www.randstadusa.com

