Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Burlington, Massachusetts

Driven by Service and Family, MSW and Former Rare Disease Advocate Susie Ginsburg Brings Seniors Helping Seniors® to Burlington

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Susie Ginsburg has opened a new location to serve the greater Burlington and North Boston communities.

After more than a decade in the rare disease advocacy space, Ginsburg knew she wanted her next chapter to look different. Having spent years helping patients and families navigate complex health systems, she was ready to do something more personal and community-based. Discovering Seniors Helping Seniors® gave her the opportunity to merge her social work background with her passion for helping others, while creating a meaningful local impact.

"I've always known I wanted to help people navigate the system," Ginsburg said. "As work became more challenging, I realized I had the confidence to do something different, and here I am."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Massachusetts with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Burlington will mark the seventh in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Andover, Assembly Row, Burlington, Everett, Lynnfield, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Somerville, Stoneham, Wakefield, West Medford, Wilmington, Winchester, Winter Hill and Woburn.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Susie as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Massachusetts."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors