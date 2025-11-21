Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services expands in Treasure Coast, Florida

Through caring for her father, Betsy Ciconte discovered her calling to help other families navigate aging with Seniors Helping Seniors®.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® , an in-home care services franchise with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care receivers. Now, Betsy Ciconte is partnering with her husband and his siblings, who each bring personal experiences with senior care and unique professional backgrounds, to open a new location serving the North Palm Beach and Martin counties communities. Their combined strengths make this a true family-driven venture.

Ciconte brings a unique blend of experience to her career in senior care. After two years in marketing in Chicago and a decade running a child care program for young children, Ciconte spent the past four years as a voiceover artist with her company, Betsy Speaks, inspired by her father's post-business career in voiceover work. Her personal experience caring for her father, who has lived with Parkinson's disease for 15 years, opened her eyes to the challenges many families face in finding quality senior care.

"I've seen firsthand the toll aging and illness can take not just on the individual, but on their entire family," Ciconte said. " Seniors Helping Seniors® allows me to provide meaningful support to families navigating this journey, and doing this work alongside my husband and his siblings makes it even more meaningful. I'm proud to bring this compassionate care to our community."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care . Seniors Helping Seniors® is expanding in Florida with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-receiver matching. This new location in Treasure Coast will mark the 21st in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Juno Beach, Jupiter, Tequesta, Jensen Beach, Stuart and Hobe Sound.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder care space in part by hiring senior caregivers, providing employment opportunities for them and fostering stronger relationships between caregivers and receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan . "That's exactly what we've found with Betsy as a new franchisee partner who's well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Florida."

