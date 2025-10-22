Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Lisa and Jeff Vander Ploeg find purpose and community bringing compassionate in-home senior care to Kalamazoo County.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Lisa and Jeff Vander Ploeg have opened a new location to serve all of Kalamazoo County.

Born and raised in West Michigan, Jeff spent 26 years with medtech giant Stryker, while Lisa was a stay-at-home mom before becoming a paraprofessional at their children's school. As they began thinking about their next chapter, the couple wanted something that would keep them rooted in the Kalamazoo community while making a meaningful impact. Having supported aging parents and grandparents on both sides, the Vander Ploegs saw firsthand how important it is to offer care that eases the burden on families.

"When Jeff wanted to do something different, we started exploring new avenues," said Lisa. "With Seniors Helping Seniors®, we liked the idea of making a difference in the community." Vander Ploeg continued, "It's about helping grandparents or someone's mom. We're also able to hire people and help them make a living while filling a need in the community."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Michigan with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Kalamazoo will mark the tenth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Kalamazoo County.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Lisa and Jeff Vander Ploeg as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Michigan."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

