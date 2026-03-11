Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Pittsburgh

Local health care leader and former family caregiver Amy Radevski is launching a mission-driven senior care business to serve the northern Pittsburgh communities.

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with more than 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care receivers. Now, local resident Amy Radevski has opened a new location to serve communities in Beaver, Butler and Armstrong counties, as well as northern Allegheny and northern Westmoreland counties.

Born and raised in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Radevski brings deep local roots and a lifetime of caregiving experience to the business. Coming from a long line of entrepreneurs, her family has operated multiple small businesses from the 1960s through the 2020s. During her teenage years, her father was diagnosed with Pick's disease, a rare form of dementia. Determined to keep him at home, Radevski's mother became his primary caregiver, with Radevski and her brothers stepping in to help. Her father remained at home until his passing — a defining experience that shaped Radevski's commitment to helping seniors age safely and independently in their home.

Radevski brings more than 26 years of experience in the health insurance and health care technology industries, including leadership roles in portfolio management, business solutions, solution architecture and product management. She holds a master's degree in organizational leadership from Robert Morris University and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh.

"This model is personal for me," Radevski said. "It reflects exactly what my mother did for my father. I've lived the challenges families face when caring for aging loved ones. I want to build a business that allows seniors to stay safely in their homes while also providing meaningful employment opportunities for active seniors in our community."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® is expanding in Pennsylvania with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-care receiver matching. This new location will mark the 11th in the state and will focus on serving the communities in and around Pittsburgh.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part because of its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hardworking franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Amy as a new franchise partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Pennsylvania."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care receivers based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and more than 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

