Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Arlington, Virginia

Retired U.S. Air Force command pilots Dan and Sarah Santoro are launching a peer-to-peer senior care service in Arlington, McLean, and East Great Falls of Northern Virginia.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Dan and Sarah Santoro have opened a new location to serve Arlington County, McLean and East Great Falls of Northern Virginia.

The Santoros bring a combined 45 years of service in the United States Air Force to their new venture. Both graduates of the U.S. Air Force Academy, they served as command pilots flying C-130 aircraft around the world, led flying squadrons and held key leadership roles within the Pentagon and across the Department of Defense. Dan retired in the summer of 2025 after 25 years of active duty service, and Sarah retired in 2020 following a 20-year Air Force career. Since 2021, Sarah has also worked as a corporate business executive and security cooperation consultant.

Although their careers took them across the globe, the Santoros have called Arlington home since their first assignment to the Pentagon in 2013 and are deeply rooted in the community. They have two children who will complete at least 11 out of 13 grades with Arlington Public Schools and their oldest is set to graduate from Washington Liberty High School this June. Both Dan and Sarah are committed to continuing their legacy of service locally. Their choice to bring a Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise to the area was inspired in part by personal family experiences: Dan's grandfather battled Alzheimer's and required extensive in-home care, needing essential respite for his grandmother, while Sarah's grandparents required assisted living at different stages. These experiences highlighted the importance of compassionate, reliable support that helps seniors maintain dignity and independence.

"After 45 years of combined service to our nation, Seniors Helping Seniors® gives us the opportunity to continue serving — this time by supporting seniors and families right here in our local community of Northern Virginia," Dan said.

"We love the idea of seniors helping fellow seniors," Sarah said. "It's a win-win: caregivers give back to the community, and those who need support receive care from someone who truly understands their stage of life."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Virginia with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location will mark the sixth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Arlington County, McLean and East Great Falls.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Dan and Sarah as new partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Virginia."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors