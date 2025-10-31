Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in San Francisco, CA with an Opening in the Tri-Valley and Fremont Communities

Local couple brings compassionate, peer-to-peer senior care to Tri-Valley and Fremont, empowering older adults to live independently at home

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Jeffrey Macapinlac and Deanna Thach have opened a new location to serve the Tri-Valley (Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore) and Fremont communities.

For Deanna Thach, a registered nurse with years of clinical and volunteer experience supporting older adults, this venture is a natural extension of her passion for care. Jeffrey Macapinlac, who spent nearly two decades in the medical device industry, brings strong leadership, community engagement, and creative expertise to the role. Together, they are focused on making a meaningful impact in their community through compassionate, peer-to-peer care.

"We want to help our clients and their families, but also provide meaningful work for active seniors in our community," said Thach. "It's about helping people spend their time in engaging and fulfilling ways."

"The secret to living is giving," added Macapinlac. "We're excited to immerse ourselves in the community and show our kids that even when something feels uncertain, it's worth pursuing if it makes a difference."

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out for its commitment to hiring active seniors as caregivers, creating relationships built on trust, empathy, and shared experiences.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in California with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in the Tri-Valley community will mark the 22nd in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore and Fremont.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Jeffrey Macapinlac and Deanna Thach as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout California."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

