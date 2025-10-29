Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to East Central Alabama

Mollie and Joe Robinson are launching their business to provide meaningful care and companionship for seniors while creating rewarding employment opportunities for active older adults.

AUBURN, Ala., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Mollie and Joe Robinson have opened a new location to serve East Central Alabama.

Mollie and Joe Robinson have always understood the importance of connection. As teenagers, both spent afternoons talking with their mothers, who were each battling cancer. Those simple, everyday conversations became a powerful reminder of how much companionship can ease loneliness. After losing their mothers on the same day, years apart, they carried that shared understanding of empathy and care into their adult lives. Now, after fulfilling careers with Mollie as a school counselor and Joe as an Air Force veteran and plant manager, they are channeling that experience into something deeply meaningful: their Seniors Helping Seniors® business serving East Central Alabama.

For the Robinsons, this venture is both personal and purposeful. Mollie brings years of experience helping people build trust and find confidence, while Joe contributes leadership, mentorship, and a deep respect for service, especially to fellow veterans. Together, they are creating a business rooted in compassion and mutual respect, one that gives older adults the opportunity to support one another through meaningful work and genuine companionship. For them, it is about honoring the generation that raised them and building a community where seniors can thrive together.

"We've both seen how much a simple act of kindness or a good conversation can mean to someone," said Mollie. "Seniors Helping Seniors® gives us the chance to make that kind of difference every day. It's about creating connections, restoring purpose, and showing older adults that they're valued and needed."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Alabama with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in East Central Alabama will mark the second in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Auburn, Montgomery, Phenix City, Alexander City, Lake Martin, Wetumpka, Prattville, Tallassee, and Tuskegee.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan . "That's exactly what we've found with Mollie and Joe as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout East Central Alabama."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

