SenoVax™ Breakthrough: Cancer Immunotherapy Preserves Immune Function Post-Chemotherapy in Animal Models

Senescent Cell Depletion Demonstrates Dual Benefits in Cancer Reduction and Bone Marrow Protection

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™," announced today new animal study data demonstrating that its SenoVax™ cancer immunotherapy not only reduces tumor growth but also enhances white blood cell production following chemotherapy. These findings highlight SenoVax's potential to address the multi-billion-dollar market currently served by drugs like Filgrastim, which are used to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

A Dual-Action Approach to Cancer Therapy

SenoVax™ is the first-in-class senolytic immunotherapy that utilizes patient-specific senescent cell proteins to train the immune system to clear senescent cells, which often protect cancer from immune attack. This therapy has been granted IND #30745, covering the proposed Phase I/IIa study in non-small cell lung cancer patients.

"Today, one of the biggest limitations of cancer chemotherapy, and the biggest source of adverse effects, is the fact that this treatment kills bone marrow stem cells responsible for blood production," said Vlad Bykoriz, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Immorta Bio. "To my knowledge, SenoVax™ is the first immunotherapeutic candidate to effectively suppress cancer growth while preserving the bone marrow's ability to produce blood cells post-chemotherapy."

Thomas Ichim, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio, added: "Given the recent observations that senescent cells are highly prevalent in cancer patients and are responsible for a variety of cancer therapy-associated adverse events, it would not surprise me to see SenoVax™ reducing other side effects of chemotherapy, such as hair loss, neuropathy, and organ fibrosis."

Expanding the Therapeutic Horizon

Immorta Bio has previously reported SenoVax's efficacy in destroying lung cancer cells in animal models and has now extended its findings to include animal models of glioma and pancreatic cancers. Additionally, SenoVax has demonstrated synergistic inhibition of tumor growth when used together with conventional immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Looking Forward

In addition to its anti-cancer properties, SenoVax™ has shown the ability to enhance both endogenous and exogenous stem cell activity by clearing the body of senescent cells. This has been demonstrated in two murine models of liver failure and is covered in patent application #63/660973, entitled "Enhancement of Regenerative Activity by Inactivation of Senescent Cells."

"The findings announced today are a significant step forward in oncology," said Boris Reznik, PhD, Chairman of Immorta Bio. "We are eager to initiate our clinical trials, starting with lung cancer. At the same time, we have designed our clinical protocols to see both an anticipated tumor reduction effect as well as a systemic regenerative effect."

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc. is a scientific longevity company developing personalized cellular therapeutics focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™." Our proprietary technologies aim to provide patient's own young stem cells and enhanced immune cells to deal with cancers and diseases of aging the way patient's body dealt with them when it was young and healthy.

