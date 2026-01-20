SENS Appoints Igor Stamenkovic as CEO, Marking Next Chapter in System-Level Power Solutions

Leadership transition supports SENS' continued evolution toward integrated systems

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stored Energy Systems (SENS), a leader in power solutions for mission-critical infrastructure, today at POWERGEN announced the appointment of Igor Stamenkovic as Chief Executive Officer. Stamenkovic succeeds Bill Kaewert, who has transitioned to Strategic Advisor & Board Member. Kaewert, whose father founded SENS more than five decades ago, is widely regarded as a thought leader in critical power reliability. His distinguished tenure shaped SENS' evolution from a charger manufacturer into a leader in mission-critical power. He will remain closely connected to SENS, contributing his deep expertise and industry perspectives.

Incoming CEO Igor Stamenkovic joins SENS from Eaton Corporation, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Electrical Services & Systems. Over his career, Igor has led global business and technology teams, holding senior leadership roles across general management, operations, marketing, and innovation. He is known for building strong cultures, developing exceptional talent, and driving customer-centered growth at scale. Igor's leadership brings the strategic, operational, and people focus that will guide SENS through its next chapter.

"SENS is at a pivotal moment," said Stamenkovic. "The industry is moving rapidly toward integrated, engineered systems that reduce complexity, improve reliability, and support always-on operations. SENS has a unique legacy and technical depth in this space, and I'm excited to build on that foundation, scaling system-level solutions that help customers reduce risk and operate with confidence."

"With Igor's leadership, SENS is exceptionally well-positioned for the future," said Kaewert. "As critical power becomes an everyday operating requirement rather than a standby safeguard, SENS will lead with system-level thinking."

About SENS

Stored Energy Systems (SENS) delivers integrated DC power and engine-starting systems for mission-critical applications. For more than 50 years, SENS has reduced operational risk through reliable power systems, helping customers simplify infrastructure and protect uptime.

