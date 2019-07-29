Sense Adds to B Round with Investments from MKB and IDO Investments, Bringing Total to $30M

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sense, whose intelligent home energy monitor provides real-time insights into energy and device activity in the home, announced that approximately $10M has been added to its B round, with investments from MacKinnon, Bennett & Company ("MKB") and IDO Investments, along with previous investors. These new investors join energy technology leaders Schneider Electric and Landis+Gyr to bring the total B round investment to $30M. Sense's total funding now stands at $50M.

Sense's earlier investors, which include Shell Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, Prelude Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, and iRobot Corporation, all participated in the B round, which had a first close in October 2018.

Said CEO Mike Phillips, "These additional investments from MKB and IDO Investments reflect our shared vision of a smart, energy-aware home. From the company's founding, we envisioned a future when homes would share information about themselves with their owners, who could make better decisions about how to live in today's world. Our investors share this vision and are helping us create a powerful ecosystem that will accelerate Sense's market growth."

Investor Schneider Electric has integrated Sense technology into its Wiser Energy System by Square D, and Landis+Gyr has announced plans to add the Sense app to its next generation smart meter platform. Sense also partners with Dividend Finance in the solar market and has signed on more than 200 solar installer partners.

"Sense enables consumers to better understand their home energy use so they can reduce energy consumption and make more informed decisions about their increasingly smart and connected home. MKB is delighted to support Sense as it forges a new era of consumer energy awareness and action," says Ken MacKinnon, Managing Partner at MKB.

Commenting on their investment, Dr Philip Boigner, CEO of IDO Investments, said: "At IDO Investments we strive to partner with companies that pioneer innovative technologies. Energy efficiency and demand response are constantly gaining importance globally, and we see Sense Labs playing an important role in the energy space. Their product is intuitive and produces valuable data for homeowners and various stakeholders in the energy sector. We see great potential in Sense and the value it can bring to Oman and the region."

This year, CB Insights ranked Sense among the top 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world, featuring Sense in their third annual AI 100 round-up. Sense was also chosen as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America winner.

Global revenue attributed to consumer technology and services for home energy management is expected to grow from almost $2.3 billion in 2016 to $7.8 billion in 2025 according to Navigant Research .

For details about previous contributions to Sense's B round financing, visit https://sense.com/press/

About MKB

MKB is an independent Montreal-based private investment firm that provides growth capital to companies at the forefront of innovation in the energy, transportation and smart city sectors. MKB applies a pro-active, hands-on approach to investing, taking significant minority positions in its portfolio companies and assisting management teams in reaching their full potential by providing in-depth strategic and financial advice. www.mkbandco.com.

About IDO Investments

IDO Investments is the Sultanate of Oman's first strategic venture capital firm. The firm typically invests in established international and local companies in the following strategic sectors: Healthcare & Lifesciences, Energy, Agriculture & Food and related technologies. Their focus is to support disruptive and innovative technologies or solutions to address real-world challenges in Oman and beyond.

About Sense

Sense's mission is to make all homes intelligent by keeping people informed about what's happening in their homes, and helping to make them safer, more efficient, and more reliable. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including checking what time their kids get home, monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running or doors open and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. https://sense.com

SOURCE Sense

Related Links

https://sense.com

