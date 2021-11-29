Sense Debuts True Real-Time Residential Load Disaggregation to Global Utilities at ENLIT 2021

THEALE, England, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Sense will debut its innovative home energy monitoring technology to decision makers at European utilities at ENLIT 2021, which runs November 30 to December 2 in Milan. For the first time, decision makers from across the energy sector can see live, interactive demonstrations of Sense's AI capability and real time load disaggregation. Sense will be scheduling demos at stand 12.D82.

Sense has been named one of the world's top 100 AI companies. Through strategic partnerships with global energy leaders Schneider Electric and Landis+Gyr, Sense has built its intelligence into smart electrical panels for homes and smart utility meters.

Said Managing Director-International at Sense Michael Jary, "The energy transition demands innovation at the grid edge that engages end users. During the show, we'll be demonstrating how the Sense app can fully engage users with utility programmes for demand response, load shifting and energy efficiency."

Sense energy monitoring helps consumers shift their energy consumption to periods of the day where energy prices are lower or when the grid is under less stress, which saves costs for energy suppliers and network operators. At the same time, Sense can apply its artificial intelligence to detect energy anomalies at the grid edge before they become costly problems.

With Sense innovation, utilities can address the energy transition and lower their carbon emissions in a more rapid and effective way. Sense's real-time interaction engages users far more frequently than traditional utility portals, translating into reduced energy consumption in the home and more effective demand response programmes. Grid edge intelligence translates into power cost savings for energy suppliers, and reduced investment and operating costs for grid operators.

Throughout the show, Sense staff will be demonstrating how energy changes are tracked in a model home setup, complete with coffee maker, fridge, microwave, printer, light and fan.

Guess the WaveForm and Win a Free Sense Home Energy Monitor!

Sense will also be giving away a Sense Home Energy Monitor every day during the show. Visitors can stop by the Sense stand to guess the energy waveforms of these six common household devices. Correct guesses get a chance to win the Sense monitor designed to install in homes that are not equipped with a Sense-ready smart meter.

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and more efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with global offices in Theale, England. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.

