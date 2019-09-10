Sense Guides Homeowners to Greater Energy Savings with Home Energy Notifications, Home Compare and Other New Features

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense , whose intelligent home energy monitor interprets the power usage and activity of devices in the home, announced today that the Sense app now automatically notifies homeowners about significant changes in their home energy use. Only Sense notifies users about home energy changes when they happen, so homeowners can anticipate their monthly utility bill and adjust their habits to keep their energy needs under control.

As soon as it's installed, the Sense app starts telling the homeowner what it's learned about the home's energy patterns. Over time, the Sense app continues to notify users about changes that indicate higher or lower energy usage.

The Sense app shares updates in the first 24 hours, daily, over the first weekend, first week and second weekend, helping users make progress quickly towards saving money on costs and shrinking their home's energy footprint.

Going forward, Sense notifies homeowners about changes in Always On usage, the vampire load that makes up 23% of the average home's electricity bill, so they can track their progress as they discover hidden energy waste. It looks for spikes in the home's usage compared to neighbors and contrasts this month to the previous month and the same month last year. The app alerts homeowners to significant changes in weekly, weekday and weekend usage, and warns if the home energy usage hits a new high consumption peak. With these insights, homeowners can keep track of their home's energy and take action as needed.

Said Sense Vice President of Product Chris Micali, "With this improvement, the Sense app is reaching out to users proactively with insights and encouragement, guiding them on their energy reduction journey. Many of our customers have saved hundreds of dollars off their utility bills with Sense, and we believe that these new insights will help every customer get more from Sense and improve their home's energy fitness." (See Sense Saves for real customers' stories about saving energy and money with Sense.)

Additional new features debuted in recent months include a home compare feature and improvements to how the Sense app shows smart plugs that are tracking "Always On" energy. Sense continually improves its device recognition capabilities by analyzing the world's largest crowdsourced set of device energy signatures.

Sense answers the questions "What's using energy in my home?" and "How can I reduce my utility bill?" The Sense Home Energy Monitor and app give consumers a new understanding of their home's activity and helps them identify ways to reduce energy expenses.

Sense continuously tracks how much energy the home is using and can detect energy variations as devices turn on and off — giving the homeowner immediate feedback about potential energy drains in their home.

Over time, Sense goes a step further, using a combination of high-resolution power monitoring and advanced machine learning to identify individual devices by their energy signatures. Once individual devices are found, users can name and track them in the Sense app. With Sense's insights, you can set goals to save money while making your home more efficient, reliable and safer.

About Sense

Sense is the first company to give consumers engaging, real-time analytics on energy consumption in their homes right on their mobile devices. Its mission is to make all homes intelligent through its "fitness tracker for the home," helping consumers save money and live safer with more energy-efficient households. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying major energy drains in their home so they can substantially reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

