Sense Named to the 2019 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups
Sense honored for achievements in home energy intelligence
Feb 11, 2019, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights has ranked Sense among the top 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world, featuring Sense in their third annual AI 100 round-up. Sense applies advanced machine learning to data generated by its high-resolution energy monitor to give consumers real-time insights into energy usage and activity in the home, making homes safer and more efficient. Customers rely on Sense to track their home's activity, set goals and reduce energy costs.
The CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from over 3,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.
Said Sense CEO Mike Phillips, "By applying AI to residential energy, Sense gives homeowners a lens into the hidden energy activity of their homes. We estimate that most homes can reduce their energy consumption by thirty-percent or more using Sense's insights. In the U.S. alone, this reduction could create annual savings of $53B for consumers and avoid 293M metric tons of CO2 emissions into the environment. With climate change the most pressing issue of our time, Sense is delighted to be named among the 100 most innovative AI startups."
"After being named to the AI 100 in 2018, last year's honorees raised nearly $4.5B across 45 deals with 6 going on to be valued at $1 billion or more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The data we compiled on this year's nominees, ranging from their customers to their patents to their CB Insights' Mosaic scores, revealed 100 AI companies that are driving transformation across a number of industries and which are taking on a variety of large societal issues ranging from disaster management to cancer diagnosis to detecting fake news. We expect these companies will see similar levels of momentum and progress in 2019 and are excited to continue to track their progress."
In addition to disrupting core sectors including healthcare, telecommunications, semiconductor, government, retail, and finance, the 2019 AI 100 companies are revamping the broader enterprise tech stack. These companies span the globe, from the US, UK, Israel, Japan, China, Germany, Sweden, and Canada, and are supported by more than 680 investors from 29 countries.
About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.
About Sense
Sense's mission is to make all homes intelligent by keeping people informed about what's happening in their homes, and helping to make them safer, more efficient, and more reliable. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including checking whether their kids are home, monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.
