Sense Partners with BayWa r.e. to Bring Real-Time Energy Insights to Solar Providers and their Customers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sense announced its partnership with BayWa r.e., a leading renewable energy developer, services and systems provider in the Americas. Through the partnership, BayWa r.e. will offer the Sense Pro Solar bundle to their network of solar partners nationwide.

Today's solar customers are asking for whole-home energy solutions that help them maximize their solar investments. By providing greater insights and opportunities for savings with Sense Solar, providers can build lasting partnerships with their customers and grow their businesses.

To thrive in the dynamic solar marketplace, solar providers must stay on top of advances in technology. Through this partnership, Sense's innovative home energy monitor will be available to BayWa r.e.'s extensive distribution network. Sense Solar allows homeowners to track their solar power generation along with detailed, real-time information about their home electricity usage.

Said Sense VP Gabe Abbott: "Through this partnership, BayWa r.e. will bring Sense Solar to their extensive partner network in markets across the country. With BayWa r.e.'s comprehensive offerings, solar providers can assemble best-in-class solar solutions in a seamless buying experience. Now Sense Solar helps providers to create greater energy awareness during the sale, reduce cancellations, and help customers maximize the value of their investment in solar."

Said Jodi White, co-CEO at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC: "BayWa r.e.'s dealers want to integrate the most up-to-date technology in their solutions for homes and businesses. Our partnership with Sense offers solar contractors a way to accurately match solar and storage capacity to individual customers' energy needs and lifestyles, creating greater system value for the end consumer."

Sense Solar tells solar customers exactly how much energy their solar installation is producing, how much the home is using, and how much is being sold back to the grid—continuously, in real time. At the same time, Sense users see their home's energy usage, right down to individual devices, so they can track, plan and budget realistically, taking full advantage of their solar investment. With Sense, customers instantly see the impact of reducing their energy use, helping improve satisfaction and opening the door for referrals to their providers.

Sense Solar is compatible with solar installations regardless of inverter or panel technology used. When combined with installation of advancedAC solar modules from LG Electronics, Sense goes further, seamlessly connecting to the LG EnerVu2 energy monitoring app to increase the functionality and performance of the on-board LG software solution, providing a powerful experience for solar providers and their customers.

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e. think energy—how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $19.6 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC is a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com.

About Sense

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and more efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

