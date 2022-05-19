SENSE Selected by NYSERDA for Virtual Energy Assessments that Help New Yorkers Reduce Electricity Bills

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sense announced that it has been selected by New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) for a program that helps New Yorkers spend less on utility bills and increase the comfort and efficiency of their homes. Sense home intelligence will be used for virtual energy assessments that identify ways to increase home energy efficiency, reduce peak electrical demand, and lower utility bills in a program planned for 300 homes across the state.

The award-winning Sense technology uses innovative machine learning to analyze energy usage in the home. In the Sense app, residents will see how appliances and other devices are using energy and find ways to make their homes more efficient, safer, and more reliable. In addition, the program will direct residents to contractors who can help them address issues, where appropriate.

Remote energy assessments reduce the time, effort, and in-person contact involved in evaluating homes to identify residential efficiency opportunities. Sense and NYSERDA support the development of safer work practices through remote-access and no-touch energy strategies that stimulate market activity and improve consumer engagement.

Over the long term and at scale, the Sense application, which is built into the next-generation Landis+Gyr Revelo® grid edge intelligent electric meters, offers the capability to streamline how home energy assessments are created, reduce their cost and complexity, and make it possible to reduce home visits so that more audits can be conducted, more safely. By analyzing the home's energy usage, the remote assessments can identify homes that are less efficient and provide recommendations for improvements to homeowners.

This program will support Governor Kathy Hochul's commitment to electrify at least one million homes and make a million more electrification-ready by improving their energy efficiency and upgrading their electrical systems to accommodate clean heating and cooling.

New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) established some of the nation's most aggressive energy efficiency and decarbonization goals, but one of the challenges for New York utilities is to improve customer conversion rates for energy efficiency programs. The Sense app can be a force multiplier for utility energy efficiency programs and can also be used to encourage demand flexibility and adoption of electrified appliances. Customer engagement with the Sense app far surpasses utility emails or web portals. Sense users open the app an average of nine times per month and more than half stay actively engaged after 12 months. These high levels of app engagement can translate into higher program participation for utilities who offer the Sense app to customers.

Sense home intelligence and next generation smart meters

Smart meters play an important role in energy efficiency and demand flexibility programs by integrating real-time energy intelligence at the grid edge. Sense collaborated with Landis+Gyr to make the Sense app available on the Revelo metering edge intelligence platform, helping utilities deliver a truly real-time experience that engages customers and empowers them to make changes that impact how and when they consume energy. Not only does this help consumers to lower their bills, it's also an important part of reducing climate impacts.

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

