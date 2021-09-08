Sense Solar Partner Program Expands to Nearly 500 Partners Nationwide

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense's partner program continues to expand rapidly with the addition of nearly 150 new innovative solar partners across the country in the last year. They join industry leading providers such as Solgen Power, SUNation, and nearly 500 other solar providers who've chosen Sense.

According to Wood Mackenzie, the solar industry experienced record growth in 2020, and the first half of 2021 brought strong, continued momentum for Sense and its solar partners. Buoyed by strong demand for home improvements and other factors, the solar industry is poised for continued strong growth.

At the same time, new challenges face solar installers as consumers demand simpler ways to manage their increasingly complex solar and home energy installations. More consumers are asking "Do you have an app for that?" and installers are finding the answer with Sense Solar and its savvy approach to smart home energy monitoring, making Sense a familiar brand.

Said Gabe Abbott, Sense's vice president of strategic partnerships: "Our partners recognize the importance of offering whole home energy savings to their customers. We've found that when customers have greater visibility, they save more, are more satisfied, and thus are more likely to refer their friends and family to their solar provider. Sense delivers a uniquely engaging experience that delights customers and earns their trust and loyalty for years to come."

Solar companies across the country, large and small, are seeing these trends bear out in the market. "Sense has proven to be invaluable to so many of our solar customers," said Tyler Uebelhoer, founder and CEO of Buffalo Solar Inc. serving Western New York. "Our customers love the real-time information this tool provides and how it empowers them to make energy use decisions in the moment, right in the palm of their hand."

Once Sense Solar is installed, it provides energy awareness throughout the solar sales cycle, making customers aware of their energy usage in real time, helping solar installers rightsize their installations, set expectations with customers, and reduce cancellations while permitting takes place. After the solar installation, Sense Solar adds value immediately by creating energy awareness, deepening the customer relationship, generating loyalty and increasing referrals.

About Sense

Sense's mission is to make all homes intelligent by keeping people informed about what's happening in their homes, and helping to make homes safer, more efficient, and more reliable. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.

