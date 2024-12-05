Sensei Advisory Named A Winner of PRWeek's 2024 'Best Places To Work' Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensei Advisory, a Millbrook Companies agency specializing in crisis management and strategic public relations, is proud to announce its recognition as a 'Best Place To Work' in 2024 by PRWeek. The 12th annual 'Best Places To Work' awards program places Sensei Advisory in the Small Agency category, defined as having under 50 employees. PRWeek showcases each year top communications agencies and in-house teams creating exceptional work environments, promoting team building, and supporting employee growth.

Sensei Advisory provides communications strategy counsel and media relations support in client engagements involving litigation and regulatory action, material events, and stakeholder engagement. A key competitive differentiator is its access to tactical counsel on SEO and digital marketing as a part of the Millbrook Companies portfolio alongside its sister agencies: Status Labs, the premier digital reputation firm, and performance marketing agency BLP.

Since launching in 2020, Sensei has been a trusted partner to more than 100 high-profile organizations and public figures around the world through its Austin, Texas, headquarters at the historic Millbrook Estates; bi-coastal satellite offices in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami; and Europe outposts in London and Hamburg, Germany.

"At Sensei Advisory, we've built a culture of collaboration and client service that's diametrically opposed to what has historically been prevalent in large comms firms. Here, entry-level team members are actively involved in the most critical aspects of client strategy, gaining the visibility and experience they need to grow quickly. At the same time, no one—no matter how senior—is above rolling up their sleeves to get the work done if that's what it takes to deliver results," said Debora Lima, Managing Director of Sensei Advisory. "This award from PRWeek underscores what we've always believed: a small, agile team with shared accountability can outperform the bureaucracy and silos of bigger shops every time."

Each year, PRWeek receives over 100 submissions from agencies vying for placement among 'Best Places To Work' honorees. The accolade celebrates agencies and teams in PR and communications that excel at attracting and retaining top talent by supporting, uplifting, and empowering their employees.

"Sensei Advisory's ability to win and retain high-caliber clients is evidence that when you combine excellent account management and media expertise, a boutique agency is as effective, if not more so, than a firm with hundreds of employees," said Darius Fisher, CEO of Millbrook Companies. "Clients trust Sensei to navigate complex challenges and seize opportunities because they are not only skilled and hands-on, but nimble and adaptive."

Sensei Advisory is a strategic communications and advisory firm that specializes in crisis and issues management and high-impact media relations. We strive to be defined by versatile, industry-agnostic expertise, technology-enabled strategies, and high-touch client services. Sensei's tailored solutions have enabled dozens of organizations and high-profile individuals to successfully navigate critical inflection points with tangible success since launching in 2020 as part of the Millbrook Companies agency portfolio. Alongside Status Labs and BLP, Sensei leverages industry-leading expertise in digital reputation management and growth marketing, offering clients the only full-spectrum reputation management and integrated communications offering on the market today. To learn more, visit SenseiAdvisory.com .

Millbrook is a family of three distinct teams: Status Labs, BLP, and Sensei Advisory. Named after the company's landmarked Austin headquarters, Millbrook builds niche, forward-thinking teams that collaboratively work together to support our clients and help overcome any marketing, media, communications, or business challenge. We pride ourselves on offering unparalleled service and domain expertise within the verticals in which we operate. As a company, we aim to build a better future for our people, clients, and community. To learn more about Millbrook, visit MillbrookCompanies.com .

