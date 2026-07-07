Sensei Launches with Mango Voice to Power Sensei Phones, Bringing Cloud Calling to Every Dental Practice

New partnership delivers cloud-based calling inside Sensei Cloud Apps, helping practices stay connected to patients from anywhere

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sensei, a Carestream Dental brand, announced a new partnership with Mango Voice, a leading cloud-based VOIP communications provider, to power Sensei Phones, a core capability of Sensei Cloud Apps. The integration brings modern, cloud-based calling directly into the daily workflow of every Sensei practice, regardless of whether they run on an on-premise or cloud-based system. With Sensei Phones, dental practices can answer calls from their business number from anywhere, instantly identify callers with patient details on screen, and easily review call logs and voicemails so no patient is missed.

Phone systems remain one of the most overlooked sources of lost revenue in dental practices. Missed calls, limited after-hours access, and disconnected voicemail systems can mean missed appointments and frustrated patients. By partnering with Mango Voice, Sensei is bringing a purpose-built, cloud-based phone solution directly into the Sensei Cloud Apps experience, keeping practices connected to patients wherever care happens. Sensei Phones is fully integrated within Sensei Cloud Apps, giving practices a single, modern destination to manage their day, including morning huddles, scheduling, eligibility, support, and now, patient calling.

"Dental practices can't afford to miss a call — every ring is a patient relationship and potential revenue. Our partnership with Mango Voice means Sensei customers no longer have to choose between modern communication tools and the practice management system they already know and trust," said Ajit Viswanathan, President at Sensei. "Sensei Phones brings the office phone into the cloud era, fully connected to the patient and practice data that matters most."

"Our partnership with Sensei represents a major step forward for practice management," said Richard May, VP of Business Development at Mango Voice. "By embedding our cloud communication tools directly into Sensei Cloud Apps, we are empowering dental professionals to streamline their workflows and focus on what matters most; delivering exceptional patient care."

With Sensei Phones, practices can expect fewer missed calls and missed appointments, faster response times for patients, and a more consistent, professional communication experience, all without disrupting their existing practice management system. Sensei Phones, powered by Mango Voice, is available now to Sensei customers as part of Sensei Cloud Apps. To learn more, visit gosensei.com/cloud-apps.

About Sensei

Sensei, a Carestream Dental brand, is a trusted technology partner for dental practices, delivering practice management software and modern solutions designed to simplify operations, empower teams, and enhance patient experiences. Serving a broad range of dental specialties, Sensei is committed to helping practices run smarter, more connected businesses today and into the future.

About Mango Voice

Founded with the mission to simplify and elevate business communication, Mango Voice was created to help organizations of all sizes connect more efficiently through smart, cloud-based phone solutions. With innovative tools like Mango AI and Margo, the AI Receptionist, Mango Voice streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and helps businesses deliver a better customer experience. By integrating seamlessly with leading practice management and engagement platforms, Mango Voice empowers teams to communicate smarter and grow faster.

Sensei Media Contact Linda Fiorito, Sr. Marketing Manager, Sensei [email protected]

Mango Media Contact Genesee Bevan, Marketing Manager, Mango Voice [email protected]

SOURCE Sensei