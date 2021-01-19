Sensel Supplies Force Touch Technology For Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Sensel's patented touch technology offers two functions in a single, ultra-thin sensor: position reporting with high accuracy (x&y), and force sensing (z). This allows for a dramatic reduction in device thickness, making it a perfect fit for the thinnest ThinkPad ever. Sensel technology also detects force uniformly across the entire touchpad area, so there's not a millimeter of wasted space. Plus, because it detects force, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga touchpad can even be used while wearing gloves.

"In order to build our thinnest ThinkPad ever, we have to overcome many engineering challenges. Thankfully, Sensel stepped up with their unique touch technology to produce a touchpad in keeping with our ThinkPad heritage," said Luis Hernandez, vice president, PC & Smart Solutions Development, Lenovo. "We are delighted to have worked with Sensel to co-develop the innovative touchpad solution that enhances the user experience."

"Working with Lenovo has been a great experience from the beginning," said Sensel CEO and Co-founder Ilya Rosenberg. "The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is an incredible device that will allow customers to work and create like never before. It's an honor to know that Sensel technology will contribute to that experience. We want to thank the Lenovo team for its creativity and collaborative spirit."

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will be available to order in late January 2021, with prices starting at $1,899. Visit the Lenovo StoryHub CES press kit for images and full specs, and Lenovo's CES homepage and Lenovo ThinkPad for more details.

About Sensel

Ilya Rosenberg and Aaron Zarraga founded Sensel to bring the next generation of touch to computing. Having grown to ~50 team members, thousands of customers, and several large-scale enterprise clients, Sensel is working to redefine computer interaction to combine touch, force, and haptics, and to meet the environmental challenges of ubiquitous computing. Sensel's first product, the Morph, won "Best in Show" at the SXSW 2017 Interactive Innovation Awards, was named the "Best MIDI Controller" at NAMM 2019 by MusicRadar, and is currently shipping to customers worldwide. The team is integrating their technology into trackpads, displays, mobile devices, automotive interfaces, and other products that involve human interaction.

