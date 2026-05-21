Sensi Launches "Project Uplift" To Recognize America's Home Care Agencies Helping Seniors Age With Dignity

A new initiative invites agencies to share stories about helping America's senior citizens, and their families, to navigate the aging process with empathy and humanity

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Tuason, owner of Paragon Home Care in McLean, VA, recalls a couple, both of whom were living with dementia. The wife had spent years as her husband's primary caregiver, until a dedicated elder care specialist entered their home and found her agitated because she felt her role had been taken away. The Paragon team paused to understand what was happening. The solution was simple: they restored her role by inviting her to set the table. The result was a wide smile, eyes that lit up, and a person who became engaged in daily life and took pride in that task. That one small gesture restored something she had been quietly losing, a sense of purpose and dignity. Stories like this happen every day inside the homes of aging Americans, but almost no one hears them.

Sensi, the leader in care intelligence, aims to change that with the launch of Project Uplift, a nationwide initiative to acknowledge the work of home care agencies. The company's care data shows that seniors are home alone 91% of the time, and 80% of calls for help go unaddressed. With caregiver shortages and a rising cost of care, home care agencies attempt to fill these gaps daily, often with minimal resources and a lack of recognition from everyone except the families of the people they serve.

"Care providers are among the most important, and most often overlooked, pillars of the elder care community," said Romi Gubes, co-founder and CEO of Sensi. "Project Uplift was created to recognize the myriad ways home care agencies address the gaps in the healthcare system that often prevent seniors from remaining in their homes. We want to ensure their stories are heard."

Project Uplift is open now to home care agencies across North America at sensi.ai/uplift . Submitting a story is free and takes less than three minutes. Every participating agency will have its story shared via Sensi's nationwide channels, reaching families, caregivers, and advocates. They will also get access to a strategic peer community and an invitation to a virtual business excellence summit.

Select agencies will be recognized through local television features, complimentary 3-month access to Sensi's growth agent , to enable them to efficiently accelerate their business, and an invitation to " Sensi in Paradise ," a complimentary educational retreat.

On a Sunday afternoon, Bob Nations, owner of Senior Helpers in Napa, CA, was watching football when a care alert for his client came through from Sensi. He called his onsite caregiver, who assured him everything was fine. Bob insisted that the caregiver "knock on the door of the adult daughter and make sure she's doing okay." He came to learn that the woman's daughter, also a senior, was having a seizure. The daughter received the necessary medical help.

Bob and his team continue to serve their community with timely interventions that directly contribute to preventing injury, reducing hospitalizations, and saving lives. Owners of care agencies nationwide do similar work, functioning as the last line of defense for many of America's most vulnerable population, and Project Uplift will ensure their stories are heard.

About Sensi

Sensi is a Care Intelligence platform that uses advanced audio technology to help older adults age safely at home. Its AI system gives home care providers and senior living operators a continuous understanding of seniors' physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being. Sensi has developed a suite of AI agents that help care providers grow faster and operate more efficiently. Sensi supports more than 80% of the largest home care networks in North America. For more information, visit www.sensi.ai .

Media

Bryson Runser

Sensi.AI

[email protected]

650-776-3529

SOURCE Sensi.AI