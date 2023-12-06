Sensi.AI Recognized in Two 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi.AI , the leader in AI-native, data and analytics SaaS companies in senior care, today announced Gartner's recognition of the company and its predictive analytics platform in two reports: the Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI, 2023 and the Hype Cycle for Consumer Engagement and Experience in Healthcare and Life Sciences, 2023.

In the first Gartner report, Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI, 2023, Sensi.AI is mentioned as a Sample Vendor for "Emotion AI in HCLS." Gartner notes, "Emotion AI is considered transformational as it turns human behavioral attributes into data." Emotion AI allows human-machine interfaces to detect and respond to sentiments in different contexts such as supporting autonomous living of the elderly as well as helping to reduce caregiver burnout by assisting caregivers in understanding clients' behavioral responses more precisely and improving caregiver/client interactions.

The second Gartner report, Hype Cycle for Consumer Engagement and Experience in Healthcare and Life Sciences, 2023, mentions Sensi.AI as a Sample Vendor for the innovations, technologies, and approaches that will have the greatest impact on consumer engagement in health and wellness. This research offers a unique outlook, because it positions the technologies from the perspective of the consumer, instead of using traditional analysis by industry subsector or technology solution space.

The Sensi.AI predictive analytics platform is at the forefront of innovation in healthcare AI, with sophisticated audio-analytics that detect and predict care-related events to provide providers with unprecedented transparency into the home care environment. This empowers providers with the ability to provide more holistic, accurate care and proactively take preventative steps faster to improve overall care outcomes. Sensi provides data-back insights and recommendations to agencies that can point to cognitive or physical decline, changes in caregiver/client relationships, early signs of dementia or Alzheimer's, and more. This leads to earlier intervention, optimized care plans, physical reassessments, risk factor identification and lower hospitalizations, thus keeping older adults in their homes longer.

"We are pleased to be included in these two Gartner reports, which we believe fairly represents the strength, breadth and market impact of Sensi's comprehensive predictive analytics platform," said Romi Gubes, CoFounder and CEO of Sensi.AI. "We believe that this recognition validates our technology leadership and vision for the future of the healthcare continuum and our commitment to helping agencies accelerate their success with value-based care and the safe integration of trusted AI tools into workflows that help raise the standard of care.

To learn more about the Sensi's capabilities, book a meeting to speak to our experts.

About Sensi

Sensi.AI 's predictive analytics platform allows agencies to confidently offer a hybrid, holistic in-home care solution, combining on-premise top quality physical care with 24/7 virtual support services. Trained on over 15 million interactions and 2 million hours of audio, Sensi uses a unique blend of AI algorithms including an environmental classifier, tonal or sentiment analysis, and NLP models to empower home care agencies to detect, predict and prevent unwanted events from occurring. What sets Sensi apart is its one-of-a-kind data set trained on examples from real senior-care environments, unlike generic AI tools that have trouble determining events accurately in a clinical setting.

Sensi provides data-back insights and recommendations to agencies that can point to cognitive, emotional or physical decline and changes in caregiver/client relationships. Armed with Sensi's data, agencies can reduce hospitalizations, optimize care plans, identify caregiver training needs, increase caregiver and client satisfaction and extend the lifetime value of their customers.

Media Contact

Haidee Hanna

[email protected]

703-447-5986

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Sensi.AI