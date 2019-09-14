Sensible Medical announces ReDS™ Pro, the next generation of market leading lung fluid management technology for heart failure

TENAFLY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Medical Innovations today announced the launch of the ReDSTM PRO system. The debut of the new system was at the Heart Failure society of America conference in Philadelphia, PA. ReDSTM PRO is optimized for the Point-of-Care, designed for use in hospitals and sub-acute facilities. ReDSTM PRO utilizes non-invasive low energy RF technology that produces reliable fluid volume readings after 45 seconds of measurement. The ReDSTM PRO can be utilized across the continuum of hospital care, from the emergency department to discharge and subacute rehabilitation.

"ReDS is a valuable tool for assessment of my heart failure patients' pulmonary congestion," said Dr. Daniel Bensimhon, Medical Director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Mechanical Circulatory Support Program at Cone Health System in Greensboro, NC. "Having an unambiguous number to treat through discharge and follow up helps to manage the treatment. It's the fifth vital sign of Heart Failure."

"We are very excited to launch the ReDS Pro system here at HFSA," said Amir Ronen, Sensible Medical CEO. "The development of ReDS Pro optimized for the high throughput environment of a hospital is a huge milestone for our company and our customers. Expanding the accessibility to ReDS monitoring technology to help improve heart failure care is our goal and our passion."

About the ReDS™ Pro system

The ReDSTM PRO is an accurate measurement tool to evaluate pulmonary congestion providing additional information to assist a physician in their assessment of a patient's condition. Assessment with the aid of ReDSTM technology has helped physicians at facilities across the country to better manage their patients' heart failure, with the goal of potentially avoiding readmissions.

