Sensient Scales Up Natural Color Production to Fuel U.S. Shift from Synthetic Dyes

The St. Louis natural colors plant expansion is being done in partnership with Burns & McDonnell and will add 28,800 square feet of specialized processing and production capacity onto Sensient's existing 500,000 square foot manufacturing facility.

"Sensient has taken a defining role in accelerating the industry's transition to natural color solutions. We are reinforcing our leadership position by making significant investments in capacity and infrastructure to facilitate the natural color conversion in the United States. The groundbreaking ceremony marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to better serve customers and lead this industry-wide change," stated Sensient Colors President, Steve Morris.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Missouri Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger, and the President and CEO of the Regional Business Council of St. Louis, Karen Branding, and received coverage from local media outlets.

Sensient's St. Louis plant expansion is a testament to the company's service-first model and commitment to customer satisfaction and natural color innovation.

About Sensient Colors LLC

Sensient Colors brings life to products, adding color and visual enjoyment to food and beverage applications worldwide. Offering unparalleled color innovation and proprietary technologies, Sensient Food Colors applies industry defining color expertise, enhancing brand value through premium sensory appeal and performance. Sensient Colors LLC is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. www.sensient.com

Media Contact Information:

Brittany V. Jones

Sensient Food Colors

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

+1 (557) 213-7278

SOURCE Sensient Food Colors