SensiML Announces Global Distribution Agreement with Digi-Key Electronics

PORTLAND, Ore., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced it has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Digi-Key Electronics. Through the agreement, Digi-Key now offers the Basic Edition of SensiML's Analytics Toolkit globally for customers who need a complete development workflow for data collection, labeling, model generation, and test/validation of embedded AI.

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit Basic Edition enables developers to build AI-based sensor applications in three easy steps corresponding to each of the tool suite applications: Data Capture Lab, Analytics Studio and TestApp. This value-priced tier of service empowers small and mid-tier innovators with an extremely affordable alternative to costly manual coding methods for devising, optimizing, and testing signal processing and classification algorithms. Through automation of data science, SensiML accelerates this process to mere hours of AutoML code generation, providing a rapid means to showcase and commercialize novel solutions for wearables, smarthome IoT products, and other similar projects.

"Our SensiML Analytics Toolkit is offered as a quarterly SaaS plan with service levels that fit the needs of developers," said Chris Rogers, CEO of SensiML. "Having Digi-Key as a distributor enables us to drive growth and reach many new customers, and we look forward to a successful relationship between our companies."

The agreement is effective immediately. Please visit Digi-Key Electronics for more information and to place your order.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Press Contact:

SensiML

Andrea Vedanayagam

Veda Communications

408.656.4494

[email protected]





SOURCE SensiML Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sensiml.com

