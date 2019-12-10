SensiML Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Deliver Complete AI Solutions for IoT Endpoints

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent IoT endpoints, today announced that it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program. As an ST Authorized Partner, SensiML can better reach developers using the STM32 with its Analytics Toolkit, giving them the ability to implement intelligent IoT edge sensing using SensiML's complete end-to-end AI workflow. SensiML automates not just the AI algorithm generation itself but also the critical front-end process of data collection and labeling with scalable, production-grade collaboration tools for generating labeled data.

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit supports the STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm® Cortex®-M processor as well as ST SensorTile IoT Development Kits, which enable developers using STM32 microcontrollers to quickly create efficient sensor algorithms that run directly on STM32 IoT endpoints.

SensiML complements the ST microcontrollers and sensors with an end-to-end AI development tool that supports data collection, labeling, feature extraction, ML classification and embedded auto code generation – all without the need for large teams of data scientists and firmware engineers. Together, the ST portfolio and SensiML tools give endpoint IoT developers a complete solution for AI implementations that can be completed up to five times faster than using traditional methods.

"SensiML seeks to make our tools work seamlessly across the leading embedded microcontrollers in the market," said Chris Rogers, CEO at SensiML. "Our AI solution now empowers IoT device developers using the STM32 to quickly and easily build complicated pattern recognition algorithms for time-series sensors that run at the extreme edge with little or no data science expertise or coding required."

"The ST Partner Program helps customers' design teams access extra skills and resources to aid engineering development and shorten time-to-market for new products," said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. "By selecting, qualifying, and certifying our program partners, we are taking yet another major step in helping customers accelerate design and development, and ship to market the most robust and efficient products and services."

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program's certification process ensures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners.

Availability

SensiML Analytics Toolkit is available now. For more information, visit https://sensiml.com/products.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE SensiML Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sensiml.com

