SensiML to Present at ST Developers Conference

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent IoT endpoints, today announced that Chris Rogers, CEO and Chris Knorowski, CTO of SensiML will be presenting at the ST Developers Conference 2020. SensiML will also have a virtual booth. This is a free two-day interactive virtual summit bringing together experts in Smart Things for the IoT, Smart Driving, and Smart Home, City & Industry.



Date & Time: October 20th and 21st from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm PT



Presentation: Build Smarter IoT Products Faster with SensiML and ST SensorTile.Box

Mr. Rogers and Mr. Knorowski will demonstrate new AI tools and methods for building optimized, embedded smart sensor algorithms for a fraction of the time, cost, and expertise typically required. They will walk through an example application showing the process start-to-finish, highlighting key opportunities, success stories, and even potential pitfalls of AutoML-based algorithm development along the way. Learn how the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, TensorFlow Lite, and ST's SensorTile.Box can provide a powerful and flexible IoT development arsenal for innovating new smart wearables, IoT, and industrial sensor devices.

By visiting our virtual booth, you can watch the following videos:

AI Tools for the Extreme IoT Edge – SensiML Overview

Creating Smart IoT Devices with SensiML

Using SensiML with TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers

You can also read a whitepaper on Building Smart IoT Devices with AutoML, and a blog on how to create a proof-of-concept for smart IoT prototyping.

For more details and the free registration link for the conference, please visit https://sensiml.com/stdevcon2020.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

