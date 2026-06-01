Sensitron Announces the Next-Generation SMCV2 Motor Controller Product Family

The new SMCV2 Motor Controller product line continues Sensitron's long-standing commitment to motor controller products, delivering high-reliability power electronics designed for mission-critical environments. The SMCV2 Motor Control is engineered to deliver exceptional power density, broad voltage compatibility, and enhanced functional expansion options for advanced motion control applications.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensitron ( www.sensitron.com ) today announced the upcoming release of its next-generation SMCV2 Motor Controller product family , engineered to deliver exceptional power density, broad voltage compatibility, and enhanced functional expansion options for advanced motion control applications.

With a footprint of only 3.30 x 2.70 x 1.21 inches, the next-generation SMCV2 achieves >15 kW power output—making it one of the smallest, most capable motor controllers in its class.

Designed for high-reliability aerospace, defense, industrial, and e-mobility platforms, the new SMCV2 series introduces a compact architecture with significant performance advancements, including an optional daughter card to support dual resolver feedback functionality and user-configurable position, velocity and torque control modes. Prototype units are currently in production, with customer evaluation units expected to be available in July 2026. For more information, technical specifications, or opportunities for early collaboration, please contact [email protected] or visit www.sensitron.com/SMCV2

"The SMCV2 Motor Controller family represents a significant leap forward in motion control technology, engineered to deliver ultrahigh power density with over 15 kW output within a remarkably compact footprint," said John Gedde, Director of Business Development at Sensitron. "We are proud to offer a solution that meets the evolving performance and space requirements of commercial and defense applications."

One of the smallest, most capable motor controllers in its class

With a footprint of only 3.30 x 2.70 x 1.21 inches, the next-generation SMCV2 achieves >15 kW power output—making it one of the smallest, most capable motor controllers in its class, featuring:

Operating voltages from <28V to 900V DC

Current levels up to 90A

Broad integration across both low- and high-power systems

In addition to standard reconfigurable firmware options, Sensitron offers the motor controller as a hardware-only platform, allowing customers to implement their own proprietary control code.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Founded in 1969, Sensitron ( www.sensitron.com ) is a leading manufacturer of high reliability power electronic component solutions for the Defense, Aerospace, Space, and Medical markets. Our products provide rugged, light-weight, and cost effective solutions for switching power supplies, AC-DC rectification, primary & secondary power distribution, motion control, transient voltage spike protection, and custom applications. From engineering design to finished product, we can provide your application with innovative product to meet your power system requirements.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Sensitron operates three new, state-of-the-art 15,000-square-foot manufacturing clean rooms certified to Class H and Class K standards. Sensitron continues to advance product design and manufacturing by leveraging the latest technologies to meet the demands of high-reliability applications.

Learn more at www.sensitron.com.

SOURCE Sensitron Semiconductor