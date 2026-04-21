Sensitron Launches 450kW TVS for 115V Mil/Aero Systems

Sensitron's SCP-5282-300-450-3 TVS module provides 450kW protection for 3-phase 115V AC, with <421V line-to-line clamping, fulfilling MIL-STD-1399/DO-160L5 for mission-critical applications. Sensitron offers lighting strike protection modules that are certified, field tested, and built to shield your aircraft from costly damage. Trusted on next-gen fighter jets and commercial airliners for over 20 years, our modules meet or exceed FAA, EASA, and MIL-STD requirements and offer the industry's leading weight-to-protection ratio.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensitron Semiconductor, a leader in high-reliability voltage and current protection devices, announces the introduction of the SCP-5282-300-450-3, a high-power transient voltage suppression (TVS) module designed for three-phase 115VAC systems. Engineered to meet stringent MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-704, and DO-160 Level 5 lightning surge requirements, this advanced module delivers peak pulse power capability of 450kW with line-to-line clamping voltages below a peak voltage of 421V and line-to-neutral clamping below a peak voltage of 253V.

Sensitron Semiconductor has designed a high-power transient voltage suppression (TVS) module for 3-Phase 115VAC systems. Post this Sensitron Launches SCP-5282-300-450-3: High-Power Three-Phase TVS Module for Aerospace and Defense Surge Protection

The SCP-5282-300-450-3 offers bi-directional surge protection, ensuring comprehensive defense against voltage transients, induced lightning, and voltage spikes in harsh military and aerospace environments. With the ability to manage high-energy pulses and multiple surge events, it significantly improves system reliability and safeguards sensitive electronic components critical to mission success.

The low profile, flange mounted, compact, lightweight, package is suitable for mounting directly to the interior surface of a vehicle. Threaded studs on the top of the package allow for connections to heavy duty cables. Custom configurations for a specific project are available upon request.

The SCP-5282-300-450-3 is available now for sampling. "We designed the SCP-5282-300-450-3 to exceed military and aerospace surge protection standards while providing engineers with a robust, high-performance solution for three-phase power systems," said Joseph Castaldo, Sensitron's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Its high peak pulse power and precise clamping levels make it an essential component for protecting vital systems against voltage transients. Voltage transients on a vehicle can easily cause a catastrophic failure or worse yet, cause today's low voltage state-of-the-art electronics behave erratically."

Key Features:

450kW peak pulse power handling capability

Line-to-line clamping voltage below 421V peak, line-to-neutral below 253V peak

Compliant to MIL-STD-704, MIL-STD-1399 and DO-160 Level 5 lightning standards

Bi-directional, three-phase protection for 115V AC systems

Designed for aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical applications

The SCP-5282-300-450-3 is available now for sampling.

For more information or custom configurations, visit www.sensitron.com.

Sensitron has over 50 years of heritage as a leading manufacturer of high reliability power electronic component solutions for the Defense, Aerospace, Space, and Medical markets. Our products provide rugged, light-weight, and cost effective solutions for switching power supplies, AC-DC rectification, primary & secondary power distribution, motion control, transient voltage spike protection, and custom applications. Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY with three (3) new state-of-the-art 15,000 sq ft Manufacturing Clean Rooms, certified to Class H and Class K standards. Sensitron continues to advance innovative product design and manufacturing by leveraging the latest technologies to meet the demands of high-reliability applications. www.sensitron.com

SOURCE Sensitron Semiconductor