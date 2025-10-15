Senske Family of Companies Enters Florida via Acquisition of Deans Services

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Family of Companies (SFC) is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Deans Services, a trusted and long-standing provider of lawn, termite, and pest protection services in Florida. This deal represents SFC's entry into the Florida market, marking a major step in the company's strategic growth trajectory.

Deans Services was founded over 35 years ago by Ty Jones and siblings Trent, Brandi, and Todd. Over the decades, they've built deep roots in the community and earned strong customer loyalty through consistent service excellence. In selecting a partner to help take the strong Deans brand to the next level, they sought a company that would carry forward their legacy at Deans with integrity and ambition.

"As we looked to write the next chapter for Deans Services, we carefully vetted the marketplace for a partner we could trust to build on our successes," said Ty Jones. "Senske was the ideal fit."

"Florida has been a 'next frontier' on our map for some time," said Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Family of Companies. "Today, we're not just expanding our footprint, we're sprinting towards a new horizon."

Deans Services will continue to operate under its trusted brand, while gaining access to SFC's national infrastructure, best practices, and operational support. Customers and employees can expect continuity, complemented with enhanced resources and new career growth opportunities.

About Senske Family of Companies

Since its origins in 1947, Senske has grown to become a leading multi-service home and commercial services platform. With backing from GTCR, the Senske Family of Companies has successfully completed more than 20 acquisitions across the U.S. and Canada, with expertise in lawn care, pest control, tree services, holiday lighting, and grounds maintenance. SFC prides itself on being a buyer that honors legacy, protects customer experience, retains employees, and accelerates growth.

