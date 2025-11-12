Senske Family of Companies Expands Midwest Footprint with Acquisition of Huerter Lawn Care

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Family of Companies (SFC) proudly announces the acquisition of Huerter Lawn Care, a well-respected provider of professional lawn care services in the Kansas City region. This strategic addition strengthens SFC's presence in the Midwest and expands the reach of Pro Turf & Pro Pest Solutions, an SFC brand recognized for its superior lawn care, tree care, and pest control services.

Founded by Mike Huerter, Huerter Lawn Care has built a strong reputation over decades of dedicated service, earning customer loyalty through reliability, results, and personal attention. The company's values and customer-first approach align seamlessly with SFC's mission to provide best-in-class services.

"We're excited to welcome Huerter Lawn Care to the Senske Family," said Nate Hurst, CEO of Senske Family of Companies. "Mike and his team have built an outstanding business grounded in quality and integrity. Partnering with Pro Turf ensures that Huerter customers will continue to enjoy exceptional service and now benefit from the added strength of a national organization committed to their success."

Reflecting on the transition, Mike Huerter shared, "Our customers are like family, and we've always strived to deliver dependable, high-quality service. Joining Pro Turf allows us to maintain that personal connection while offering even more value and expertise to homeowners across Kansas City."

The transition from Huerter to Pro Turf will be seamless, ensuring uninterrupted service for customers under the new brand, while also creating expanded opportunities for employees within SFC's larger organization.

About Senske Family of Companies

Since its origins in 1947, Senske has grown to become a leading multi-service home and commercial services platform. With backing from GTCR, the Senske Family of Companies has successfully completed more than 20 acquisitions across the U.S. and Canada, with expertise in lawn care, pest control, tree services, holiday lighting, and grounds maintenance. SFC prides itself on being a buyer that honors legacy, protects customer experience, retains employees, and accelerates growth.

More on SFC's M&A process can be found at https://www.senskefamilyofcompanies.com.

SOURCE Senske Family of Companies