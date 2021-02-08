Senske Services Expands to Colorado

KENNEWICK, Wash., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services announces the acquisition of ExperiGreen Lawn Care of Aurora, CO. With this strategic expansion into Colorado, Senske continues to position itself as a premier provider of lawn, tree, and pest control services across the Western United States.

Founded in 2016, ExperiGreen Lawn Care has offered quality lawn and tree care services to Aurora and the surrounding Denver area residents. After deciding to divest some of their operations on the west coast, ExperiGreen's first call to a potential acquirer was Senske. According to John Moehn, ExperiGreen President, "Senske's dedication to customer service, employees, and 100% satisfaction guarantee made them an attractive option to continue the great work ExperiGreen had started."

Current employees and managers have joined the Senske team. Services will continue for customers uninterrupted with expanded offerings such as Mosquito Control and Full-Service Pest Control now available. When asked about the acquisition, Senske President Chris Senske noted, "I am impressed with the team members here in Aurora. They have a lot to contribute to our success. I look forward to seeing them grow individually as they help Senske grow."

About Senske Services:

Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values of integrity, community, and loyalty. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Washington Tree & Lawn Care, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.374.5007 or visit www.senske.com.

