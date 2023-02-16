Sensor Fusion Global Market Report 2023: Commercialization of Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensor Fusion: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sensors are currently employed in practically every industry, including consumer electronic devices, large-scale industrial facilities and automotive. A single sensor may produce useful data on its own, but consider the data that could be gathered by integrating the output from several sensors at once. If the whole is bigger than the sum of its component parts, this would provide users with a much better representation of the world around us. This feat can be achieved through a mechanism called "sensor fusion." This is the technique of combining data from various sensors to produce a more precise depiction of the desired object or scene.



The concept behind sensor fusion is that each individual sensor has both advantages and disadvantages; the objective is to benefit from each sensor's advantages and minimize any uncertainty to provide an accurate model of the environment being researched. The hardware and software industries both need to progress for sensor fusion to function well. Hardware-wise, sensor technology keeps improving in terms of technology advancements and miniaturization. Higher performance in sensor fusion models is naturally supported by more precise, widely accessible data. On the software side, digital signal processing offers important benefits by swiftly combining enormous amounts of data. Processing power also expands quickly, but data storage alternatives (e.g., the cloud) are essential to the development of sensor fusion approaches.



The use of sensor fusion is crucial in the industry of autonomous vehicles. By comprehending a vehicle's exact location, rate of movement and direction, fusion algorithms assist in shifting objects out of the way. Thus, sensor fusion maximizes the safety of autonomous vehicles. The most obvious use of sensor fusion may be in autonomous vehicles, but it has applications in any field in which it is necessary to combine data from numerous sources. Businesses are also taking into account its potential application in brand-new fields, including public safety, wearable technology, industrial automation and wastewater management.



Increasing government initiatives to create more autonomous vehicles and companies focusing on investing in research and development are some of the major factors driving the sensor fusion demand. Growth in the adoption of connected technologies in consumer electronics industries is also fueling the growth for the sensor industry.



Based on sensor type, the market has been segmented into inertial combo sensors; light detecting and ranging (LiDAR ) + radar + image sensors; inertial measurement unit (IMU) + global positioning system (GPS); temperature and pressure sensor; and others. Based on the technology type, the Market for Sensor Fusion has been segmented into microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and non-MEMS. Based on the industry, the market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial and others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Opportunities

4.1 Commercialization of Autonomous Vehicles

4.2 Growing Demand for Wearable and Connected Devices

4.3 Growth of Virtual Smart Sensors

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Sensor Type, Technology Type and Industry

5.1 Market for Sensor Fusion by Sensor Type

5.1.1 Inertial Combo Sensors

5.1.2 LiDAR + Radar + Image Sensors

5.1.3 IMU + GPS

5.1.4 Temperature and Pressure Sensor

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Market for Sensor Fusion by Technology Type

5.2.1 MEMS

5.2.2 Non-MEMS

5.3 Market for Sensor Fusion by Industry

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Project Scope and Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices Inc.

Baselabs Gmbh

Bosch Sensortec Gmbh

Ceva Inc.

Elmos Semiconductor Se

Infineon Technologies Ag

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

TDK Corp. (Invensense)

TE Connectivity

