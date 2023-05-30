Sensors Converge Names Socionext's SC1260AR3 60GHz RF CMOS Sensors As 2023 'Best of Sensors' Award Finalist

New Series Enables 3D Sensing with AEC-Q100 Automotive-Grade Stress Test Qualification Ideal for Automotive Applications

MILPITAS, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext has been named a 2023 Best of Sensors Award finalist by Questex's Sensors Converge, organizers of the annual Sensors Expo and Conference.

The conference cited Socionext's SC1260 series intelligent, ultra-low-power, compact, CMOS 60GHz radar sensor as the automotive/autonomous technology that highlights cutting-edge advancements and innovations. Categories of these prestigious awards will be announced during Sensors Converge, set for June 21st in Santa Clara, CA.

Questex's Sensors Converge is one of the largest events in North America, covering design engineering trends from components to system solutions, including technologies driving innovation today. The finalists of the 2023 Best of Sensors Awards represent advances in innovations and real-world applications of sensors, along with the teams and individuals who demonstrate commitment to engineering excellence and overall ingenuity.

Smart 60GHz RADAR Sensors Provide Major Benefits

The SC1260AR3 is an intelligent, ultra-low-power, compact, all-in-one CMOS 60GHz radar sensor device with AiP (Antenna in Package).

In addition to achieving the AEC-Q100 automotive grade stress test qualification with a Grade 2 temperature tolerance ranging from -40°C to 125°C, the devices enable easy acquisition of three-dimensional (3D) position information. This can be achieved without requiring advanced expertise in high-frequency devices and signal processing. The SC1260 series combines antennas, wireless circuits, AD converters, FIFO memory, SPI interface, and intelligent power control sequencer for flexible duty cycle control.

Key features include:

Antenna in Package (AIP) technology integrating multiple antennas (2-Transmitters and 4-Receivers).

Integrated radar signal processing unit for presence, distance, and angle detection.

High precision 1D to 3D sensing: wide bandwidth (6.8GHz max.) and high-accuracy linear chirp FMCW radar.

TDM-MIMO operation (6 x 2 virtual antenna array) explicitly designed for in-cabin sensing, enabling a single sensor to detect multiple passengers seated in a row.

Competitive low power operation ~1mW for In-Vehicle use cases, minimizing battery load.

Consumes an average of 0.72mW at 0.1% duty cycle operation, which offers significant power reduction of up to 50% when activating camera devices with motion detection.

High-volume mass production using standard CMOS semiconductor processing technology.

Voltage ranges from 1.8-3.3v for flexible IO connectivity.

Unaffected by environmental conditions with the ability to transition through resins and non-metallic materials.

The SC1260AR3 is capable of handling multiple sensors simultaneously and is suitable for applications such as seat occupant detection and monitoring system, child presence detection, theft prevention, and touchless gesture control. Additionally, the technology can be applied for indirect sensing such as weight sensing for seat belt detection and reminder, among other use areas.

"Life-saving, safety features are becoming increasingly critical for automotive OEMs and tier 1 companies such as its use for preventing children from being accidentally left in hot cars," said Teruaki Hasegawa, Head of IoT and Radar Sensor Business Unit at Socionext. "The technology is advancing rapidly and its use has grown exponentially, which prompted the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to expand the 60GHz band usage in mobile operations, including AR/VR and other high-speed, data-intensive innovative applications as seen in a recent FCC-issued statement."

From 2025 onwards, the Euro NCAP, or European New Car Assessment Programme, has created a five-star safety rating system to help consumers compare vehicles and help them identify the safest choice for their needs and will only award points to vehicles with direct sensing technology.

