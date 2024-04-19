Senstar Technologies Announces Filing and Availability of 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Apr 19, 2024, 10:36 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is available on the Company's website https://senstartechnologies.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings, as well as from the SEC's website www.sec.gov.


The annual report is available in the SEC Filings section on the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About Senstar

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance, and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places, and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus on utilities, logistics, correction facilities and energy markets.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com.

For more information: 

Senstar Technologies Corporation

Alicia Kelly, Chief Financial Officer

+1-613-839-5572

[email protected]     

IR Contact:                                                   

Hayden IR                 

Kim Rogers                

+1-541-904-5075                   

[email protected]

