Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business momentum remains strong; Senstar MultiSensor fully launched for sale

Continued focus on optimizing working capital and delivering positive cash from operations

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Second Quarter 2024 Summary:

(Results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three-months ended June 30, 2023.)

Revenue of $8.3 million with gross margin of 63.2% versus revenue of $8.4 million with gross margin of 60.7%





with gross margin of 63.2% versus revenue of with gross margin of 60.7% Operating expenses declined by 9.1% to $4.6 million versus $5.0 million in 2023





versus in 2023 Net income of $493,000 versus $275,000





versus EBITDA of $846,000 versus $290,000





versus Cash balance increased to $15.1 million , with no debt, as of June 30, 2024

Mr. Fabien Haubert, CEO of Senstar Technologies, stated, "We are encouraged by the strong order momentum in the first half of 2024. Second quarter revenue of $8.3 million was on par with the prior year quarter, reflecting typical order timing variability. Our gross margin reached 63.2%, the highest in eight quarters, thanks to the cost realignments and price adjustments we made last year, which also improved our operating margin. As a result, net income rose to $493,000 and EBITDA margin increased to 10.2% of revenue. Our balance sheet strengthened with higher cash reserves and reduced inventory, enhancing our working capital."

Mr. Haubert continued, "We delivered solid growth in our four key verticals, which rose 5% in the second quarter and 14% year-to-date. In terms of product development, we are thrilled to announce that our latest innovation, the MultiSensor, is now available for sale and generating substantial market interest. The MultiSensor represents a critical growth driver in our four verticals and opens the potential to address largervolume markets."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.3 million, a decrease of 1.6% compared with $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter gross profit was $5.2 million, or 63.2% of revenue, compared with $5.1 million, or 60.7% of revenue, in the year ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to product mix and price increases in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses were $4.6 million, a decrease of 9.1% compared to the prior year's second quarter operating expenses of $5.0 million. The decrease in operating expenses is primarily attributable to the streamlining of our corporate structure and realignment of resources implemented in 2023.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was $666,000 compared to $83,000 in the year-ago period. The improvement is primarily attributable to higher gross profit and lower operating expenses both on a dollar basis and as a percentage of revenue.

Financial income was $103,000 compared to financial expense of ($74,000) in the second quarter last year.

Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $493,000 million, or $0.02 per share, versus $275,000, or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $846,000 versus $290,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and short term bank deposits as of June 30, 2024 were $15.2 million, or $0.65 per share, compared with $14.9 million, or $0.64 per share, at December 31, 2023.

About our Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also provides a non-GAAP measure, EBITDA. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, GAAP measures. This non-GAAP measure is intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses EBITDA to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)











Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023 % change

2024

2023 % change Revenue 8,306

8,441 (2)

15,817

14,886 6 Cost of revenue 3,059

3,317 (8)

6,091

6,169 (1)



















Gross profit 5,247

5,124 2

9,726

8,717 12 Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 1,060

1,035 2

2,042

2,075 (2) Selling and marketing 2,257

2,625 (14)

4,352

5,071 (14) General and administrative 1,264

1,381 (8)

2,739

3,221 (15) Total operating expenses 4,581

5,041 (9)

9,133

10,367 (12)



















Operating income (loss) 666

83



593

(1,650)

Financial income (expenses), net 103

(74)



157

(34)





















Income (loss) before

income taxes 769

9



750

(1,684)





















Taxes on income (tax benefits) 276

(266)



1,003

(84)





















Net income (loss) attributable to

Senstar's shareholders 493

275



(253)

(1,600)





























































Basic and diluted net income

(loss) per share $0.02

$0.01



($0.01)

($0.07)





























































Weighted average number

of shares used in computing

basic and diluted net income

(loss) per share 23,309,987

23,309,987



23,309,987

23,309,987















































SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)

























Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2024 %

2023 %



2024 %

2023 %





















Gross margin 63.2

60.7



61.5

58.6

Research and development, net as a % of

revenues 12.8

12.3



12.9

13.9

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 27.2

31.1



27.5

34.1

General and administrative as a % of

revenues 15.2

16.4



17.3

21.6

Operating margin 8.0

1.0



3.7

-

Net margin 5.9

3.3



-

-



SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)











Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023



2024

2023

















GAAP income (loss) 493

275



(253)

(1,600) Less:















Financial income (expenses), net 103

(74)



157

(34) Taxes on income (tax benefits) 276

(266)



1,003

(84) Depreciation and amortization (180)

(207)



(367)

(530) EBITDA 846

290



960

(1,120)

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)









June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $15,099

$14,806 Short-term bank deposits 112

116 Restricted cash and deposits 5

6 Trade receivables, net 8,600

9,545 Unbilled accounts receivable 225

240 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,993

2,448 Inventories 5,474

7,178







Total current assets 32,508

34,339







Long term ASSETS:













Deferred tax assets 1,370

1,525 Operating lease right-of-use assets 669

842







Total long-term assets 2,039

2,367







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,490

1,589







INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 670

881







GOODWILL 10,771

11,090







Total assets $47,478

$50,266

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)

















June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $1,095

$1,650 Customer advances 148

187 Deferred revenues 2,488

2,878 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,650

5,052 Short-term operating lease liabilities 266

297







Total current liabilities 8,647

10,064







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,420

1,415 Deferred tax liabilities 600

606 Accrued severance pay 286

296 Long-term operating lease liabilities 435

580 Other long-term liabilities 91

113







Total long-term liabilities 2,832

3,010















TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 35,999

37,192







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $47,478

$50,266

SOURCE Senstar Technologies Corporation