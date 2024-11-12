Senstar Technologies Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

News provided bySenstar Technologies Corporation
Revenue growth of 8%
Business momentum remains strong; Senstar MultiSensor fully launched for sale
Continued focus on optimizing working capital and delivering positive cash from operations
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
Third Quarter 2024 Summary:
(Results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.)
- Revenue of $9.7 million with gross margin of 68.0% compared to revenue of $9.0 million with gross margin of 56.5%
- Operating expenses declined 3.6% to $4.8 million compared to $4.9 million
- Net income of $1.3 million compared to a net loss of ($122,000)
- EBITDA of $2.0 million compared to $322,000
- Cash balance of $19.4 million, with no debt, as of September 30, 2024
Mr. Fabien Haubert, CEO of Senstar Technologies, stated, "Our growth in key verticals reflects a strategic focus on high-potential sectors and the effectiveness of our tailored solutions. In the third quarter, we achieved double-digit growth in our largest regions—the U.S. and EMEA—driving an 8% increase in overall revenue. This revenue growth, coupled with robust gross margin expansion and a substantial reduction in operating expenses, delivered a profitable quarter with a marked improvement in EBITDA."
Mr. Haubert continued, "We are seeing accelerated growth in specific applications like data centers, solar farms and airport facilities. These sectors, which require high levels of security and reliability, are responding well to our MultiSensor technology and other solutions optimized for complex, high-demand environments. Our expansion into these areas extends our market reach and strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of the infrastructure sector."
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Summary
Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $9.7 million, an increase of 8.2% compared with $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter gross profit was $6.6 million, or 68.0% of revenue, compared with $5.1 million, or 56.5% of revenue, in the year ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to product mix and price increases in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Operating expenses were $4.8 million, a decrease of 3.6% compared to the prior year's third quarter operating expenses of $4.9 million. The decrease in operating expenses is primarily attributable to streamlining of the corporate structure and realignment of resources implemented in 2023.
Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.8 million compared to $123,000 in the year-ago period. The improvement is primarily attributable to higher gross profit and lower operating expenses both on a dollar basis and as a percentage of revenue basis.
Financial income was $111,000 compared to financial expense of ($64,000) in the third quarter last year.
Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of ($122,000), or ($0.01) per share, in the third quarter of last year.
EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million compared to $322,000 in the third quarter of 2023.
Cash, cash equivalents and short term bank deposits as of September 30, 2024 were $19.5 million, or $0.84 per share, compared with $14.9 million, or $0.64 per share, at December 31, 2023.
About our Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also provides a non-GAAP measure, EBITDA. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, GAAP measures. This non-GAAP measure is intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses EBITDA to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.
About Senstar Technologies Corporation
With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance, and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places, and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus on utilities, logistics, correction facilities and energy markets.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario), which we refer to collectively as forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Senstar's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Senstar's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and in other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by applicable law or regulation, Senstar undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)
|
Three Months
|
Nine Months
|
Ended September 30,
|
Ended September 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
%
|
2024
|
2023
|
%
|
change
|
change
|
Revenue
|
9,701
|
8,969
|
8
|
25,518
|
23,855
|
7
|
Cost of revenue
|
3,109
|
3,898
|
(20)
|
9,200
|
10,067
|
(9)
|
Gross profit
|
6,592
|
5,071
|
30
|
16,318
|
13,788
|
18
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
1,300
|
1,034
|
26
|
3,342
|
3,109
|
8
|
Selling and marketing
|
2,041
|
2,404
|
(15)
|
6,393
|
7,475
|
(14)
|
General and administrative
|
1,427
|
1,510
|
(5)
|
4,166
|
4,731
|
(12)
|
Total operating expenses
|
4,768
|
4,948
|
(4)
|
13,901
|
15,315
|
(9)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
1,824
|
123
|
2,417
|
(1,527)
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
111
|
(64)
|
268
|
(98)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
1,935
|
59
|
2,685
|
(1,625)
|
Taxes on income (tax benefits)
|
650
|
181
|
1,653
|
97
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Senstar's shareholders
|
1,285
|
(122)
|
1,032
|
(1,722)
|
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$0.06
|
($0.01)
|
$0.04
|
($0.07)
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
|
23,309,987
|
23,309,987
|
23,309,987
|
23,309,987
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)
|
Three Months
Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
68.0
|
56.5
|
63.9
|
57.8
|
Research and development, net as a % of revenues
|
13.4
|
11.5
|
13.1
|
13.0
|
Selling and marketing as a % of revenues
|
21.0
|
26.8
|
25.1
|
31.3
|
General and administrative as a % of revenues
|
14.7
|
16.8
|
16.3
|
19.8
|
Operating margin
|
18.8
|
1.4
|
9.5
|
-
|
Net margin
|
13.2
|
-
|
4.0
|
-
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
|
Three Months
Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
GAAP income (loss)
|
1,285
|
(122)
|
1,032
|
(1,722)
|
Less:
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
111
|
(64)
|
268
|
(98)
|
Taxes on income (tax benefits)
|
650
|
181
|
1,653
|
97
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(185)
|
(199)
|
(552)
|
(729)
|
EBITDA
|
2,009
|
322
|
2,969
|
(798)
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$19,383
|
$14,806
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
118
|
116
|
Restricted cash and deposits
|
6
|
6
|
Trade receivables, net
|
9,354
|
9,545
|
Unbilled accounts receivable
|
276
|
240
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
1,819
|
2,448
|
Inventories
|
4,881
|
7,178
|
Total current assets
|
35,837
|
34,339
|
LONG TERM ASSETS:
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,261
|
1,525
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
606
|
842
|
Total long-term assets
|
1,867
|
2,367
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
1,481
|
1,589
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|
589
|
881
|
GOODWILL
|
10,922
|
11,090
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$50,696
|
$50,266
|
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Trade payables
|
$1,522
|
$1,650
|
Customer advances
|
174
|
187
|
Deferred revenues
|
2,466
|
2,878
|
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
5,916
|
5,052
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
261
|
297
|
Total current liabilities
|
10,339
|
10,064
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Deferred revenues
|
1,170
|
1,415
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
608
|
606
|
Accrued severance pay
|
290
|
296
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
378
|
580
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
84
|
113
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
2,530
|
3,010
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
37,827
|
37,192
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$50,696
|
$50,266
