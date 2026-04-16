Senté Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Financing to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Regenerative Skincare

Company promotes Zubin Meshginpoosh to Chief Executive Officer and President to Drive Next Phase of Expansion

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senté, a leader in medical-grade skincare innovation, today announced the successful closing of a strategic partnership and equity financing. This milestone positions the company to accelerate growth and expand the reach of its patented Heparan Sulfate Analog (HSA) and Dermatan Sulfate and Chondroitin Sulfate (DECO) technologies, which are at the core of Senté's clinically proven formulations and unique products.

Senté entered into a strategic partnership with an established firm alongside an equity investment from the firm and existing investors. This financing marks a pivotal moment for Senté as it continues to build on its strong foundation of science-driven innovation and deepen its presence across physician-dispensed channels and e-commerce platforms.

As part of this next phase, the Senté Board of Directors has appointed co-founder Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., as Executive Chairman of the Board. A seasoned biotechnology entrepreneur, Dr. Xanthopoulos brings more than three decades of experience across the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Over the course of his career, he has founded five companies, led three to successful public listings on NASDAQ, and structured numerous strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations. He is currently the CEO and President of Senvera Therapeutics and serves on multiple private and public company boards.

Additionally, the Board has appointed Zubin Meshginpoosh as Chief Executive Officer and President.

"I am thrilled to see Zubin in his new role as CEO and excited to help him and the company reach the next level of its growth and development. Senté is and always has been a pioneer in regenerative skincare through biomimetic evidence-based science. We want to see more individuals benefiting from our breakthrough products and this financing and the expansion of our leadership team will ensure this growth"

During his tenure as President, Meshginpoosh has sharpened the company's strategic focus, unlocking above-market growth and positioning Senté to effectively leverage this new capital to accelerate its leadership within the regenerative skincare category. He brings a unique blend of operating and investment experience within the aesthetics industry, including leadership roles supporting the growth of physician-dispensed skincare platforms in the U.S. and internationally across more than 50 countries.

About Senté

Created by scientists, vetted by professionals, loved by consumers.

Senté was built on a straightforward premise: that science, not trend, is the most credible path to healthier skin.

Founded by biotech entrepreneurs, Senté is a privately held, medical-grade skincare company and the first and only brand to develop two proprietary GAG analog technologies: low molecular weight Heparan Sulfate Analog (HSA) and Dermatan Sulfate and Chondroitin Sulfate (DECO). HSA Technology is clinically proven to replenish Heparan Sulfate, a molecule the skin naturally loses over time, and restore the biological pathways responsible for repair, cellular communication, and resilience. DECO Technology works at the structural level, supporting the skin's natural ability to promote collagen and elastin by helping to hydrate, bundle, strengthen, and protect those fibers from degradation. The result is stronger skin defenses, improved appearance of photodamaged skin, and measurable support for long-term skin health.

Senté's mission is to pioneer regenerative skincare through biomimetic science, delivering gentle, highly tolerable formulations suited for even the most sensitive skin, tested on all skin tones, and vetted by medical professionals. The company maintains a deep commitment to scientific rigor, clinical integrity, and the physicians and practices it supports.

SOURCE Senté