Senté Renews Chief Scientific Advisor Agreement with Richard Gallo

Continued partnership reinforces Senté's commitment to advancing clinically proven skincare innovation through its patented HSA technology

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senté today announced the renewal of its Chief Scientific Advisor agreement with Richard Gallo M.D., extending a longstanding partnership that has helped shape the company's scientific foundation and clinical direction since its inception.

A globally recognized leader in dermatology and skin biology, Dr. Gallo has served as a key scientific advisor to Senté from the beginning, playing a central role in the research and development of the company's patented Heparan Sulfate Analog (HSA) technology. He also led the pivotal studies supporting the clinical efficacy of Senté's proprietary HSA molecule, helping establish the scientific credibility behind the brand's clinically proven formulations.

Under the renewed agreement, Dr. Gallo will continue to advise Senté on its clinical research initiatives, product innovation pipeline, and broader scientific strategy as the company advances next-generation skincare solutions grounded in regenerative skin science.

"Dr. Gallo's contributions to Senté have been foundational to who we are as a science-driven skincare company," said Zubin Meshginpoosh, President and CEO of Senté. "His expertise, leadership, and pioneering work around skin immunity and repair have helped validate our patented HSA technology and continue to guide our innovation efforts as we expand our clinical and development programs."

Dr. Gallo added, "I am proud to continue my partnership with Senté and support the company's mission to advance skincare through rigorous science and clinically meaningful innovation. Senté's commitment to research and evidence-based product development continues to differentiate the brand within the professional skincare market."

Dr. Gallo is internationally recognized for his research in dermatology, immunology, and skin defense mechanisms, and currently serves as Distinguished Professor and Founding Chair of the Department of Dermatology at the University of California San Diego.

Senté's patented HSA technology is designed to support skin repair and rejuvenation by helping restore healthy skin function and reduce visible signs of inflammation and aging.

About Senté

Created by scientists, vetted by professionals, loved by consumers.

Senté was built on a straightforward premise: that science, not trend, is the most credible path to healthier skin.

Founded by biotech entrepreneurs, Senté is a privately held, medical-grade skincare company and the first and only brand to develop two proprietary GAG analog technologies: low molecular weight Heparan Sulfate Analog (HSA) and Dermatan Sulfate and Chondroitin Sulfate (DECO). HSA Technology is clinically proven to replenish Heparan Sulfate, a molecule the skin naturally loses over time, and restore the biological pathways responsible for repair, cellular communication, and resilience. DECO Technology works at the structural level, supporting the skin's natural ability to promote collagen and elastin by helping to hydrate, bundle, strengthen, and protect those fibers from degradation. The result is stronger skin defenses, improved appearance of photodamaged skin, and measurable support for long-term skin health.

Senté's mission is to pioneer regenerative skincare through biomimetic science, delivering gentle, highly tolerable formulations suited for even the most sensitive skin, tested on all skin tones, and vetted by medical professionals. The company maintains a deep commitment to scientific rigor, clinical integrity, and the physicians and practices it supports.

SOURCE Senté