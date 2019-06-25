Sentera Adds Three Leaders to Support Company Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentera, the leading provider of real-time, in-season insights for digital agriculture, today announced key additions to its leadership team.

Joe Dunsmore, Dan Gray and John Hudson Join Sentera's leadership team.

"Our business has grown significantly every year, and our rate of growth continues to accelerate. We're incredibly excited to welcome these three new leaders. They each bring significant and relevant senior leadership experience combined with incredible enthusiasm for Sentera's customers, partners, and culture," said Eric Taipale, Chief Executive Officer of Sentera. "As a team, we're going to continue working to make a profound difference in the lives of our customers and in the business of food and agriculture."

Joe Dunsmore is joining as Sentera's Chief Strategy Officer, responsible for marketing, product positioning, branding and strategy. Previously, he served as CEO at Crossover Point Consulting; Chairman and CEO with Digi International and in executive leadership roles with Lucent, US Robotics and AT&T. Dunsmore is recognized as a transformational leader of technology businesses. He has built high growth organizations by recognizing market trends and shifts, setting a clear vision and strategy, creating a listening culture, attracting top talent, and delivering sustained high growth and profitability. Dunsmore has been recognized as a pioneer and expert in M2M and Internet of Things technologies, products and markets. He was a recipient of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Technology Businesses.

Dan Gray joins the team as Sentera's Chief Growth Officer, responsible for the company's sales team and its interface with product planning, lifecycle support, and customer success. Gray was previously the senior vice president of global sales and marketing for animal nutrition at QualiTech, Inc. With a career spent focused in food and agriculture, Gray is recognized as a leader in sales management and strategic planning with a passion for building customer relationships that drive efficiencies and the quality of the global food chain.

John Hudson is Sentera's Chief Operating Officer, responsible for finance, HR, production, general operations and information technology teams. Previously, he served as CFO for Syngenta North America Seeds, with assignments in North America, Europe and Asia. Hudson is a strategic, results-driven finance executive with broad international experience and a history of success across various functions including finance, information technology, site and security, and marketing. With a strong agricultural background, he is adept in collaborating with customers, stakeholders, investors, and suppliers to improve engagement and ensure transparency.

About Sentera

Sentera is the leading provider of real-time, in-season insights for digital agriculture. Sentera makes it easy for users to integrate in-field real-time data with many digital ag platforms. Sentera's equipment has flown tens of millions of acres all over the world, and the company processes and manages terabytes of new data for its customers every year. For more information, visit www.sentera.com.

Contact: Kristin Sullivan

Phone: 612-372-6458

Email: 217032@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sentera

Related Links

http://www.sentera.com

