Sentera Announces Collaboration with Leading Agribusiness Companies to Preview Transformative Weed Management Technologies for Farmers

Sentera Drives Towards Commercial Launch of its New Aerial WeedScout Solution in 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentera , an innovative agriculture start-up specializing in scalable precision ag solutions, announced today the launch of an Early Access Program this summer. This initiative, in partnership with major agribusinesses and farmers, aims to preview Aerial WeedScout, Sentera's advanced precision weed management solution. The Early Access Program is a strategic move to gather valuable feedback and build momentum for the 2025 commercial release of this breakthrough technology, in collaboration with key go-to-market partners.

The Aerial WeedScout platform redefines smart, sustainable farming and transforms precision weed management by enabling farmers and their advisors to quickly detect weeds as small as 0.25 inches across their fields. Utilizing its "know before you go" approach, the platform provides detailed, plant-level insights via precise weed maps prior to making weed management decisions, allowing for optimized chemistries and volumes in spraying. This ensures more effective and targeted herbicide use.

Aerial WeedScout delivers precise, plant-level data and targeted herbicide prescriptions within 24 hours that can be executed through any precision sprayer, enabling farmers to optimize their chemistry choice and volume for maximum savings—while maintaining broadcast-equivalent weed control. Through this "sense then act" strategy, Sentera is delivering unprecedented value to farmers by providing scalable, actionable insights across the crop season, quickly empowering them with information that can help refine and elevate the effectiveness of their full-season weed management program and ultimately enhance the overall efficiency and profitability of their operations.

"At Sentera, we've invested significantly in precision georeferencing technology, high-resolution imagery, and deep learning algorithms to build and commercialize a remote-sensing platform that will redefine weed management and achieve rapid ROI for farmers," said Brian Wenngatz, CEO of Sentera. "We want to empower farmers and their advisors to take action based on timely, detailed field-level insights, not assumptions. With Aerial WeedScout, we're able to cover acres at a rate comparable to a full-speed sprayer while pinpointing weed size and locations with incredible precision — quickly helping farmers with weed management decisions based on field data, optimizing sprayer logistics and maximizing non-residual herbicide cost savings."

Designed to preview and show the scalability of Aerial WeedScout ahead of its planned commercial launch in 2025, the Early Access Program has prioritized collaborations with a vast and deep cross-section of the industry's leading multinational inputs companies, equipment providers, retailers, and select farmers. This group represents more than two-thirds of the U.S. corn and soybean seed market and more than half of the U.S. agricultural equipment market. In 2024, the program will cover over 10,000 acres across IA, IL, MN, ND, and SD.

"As we evaluate channel strategies for Aerial WeedScout, collaborations with experienced industry leaders who already recognize the transformative impact of our technology on the economics and sustainability of weed management are helping us better understand how to deliver maximum grower benefit," said Eric Taipale, CTO of Sentera. "The overwhelming response from our partners demonstrates broad industry interest and demand for more accessible precision solutions for farmers to help address challenges like herbicide resistance and more stringent regulatory controls."

Through its continued commitment to innovation and development of breakthrough precision agriculture technologies for the industry, along with strategic partnerships with key industry partners, Sentera is leading a transformative shift by making precision agriculture tools more accessible and profitable for farmers. For more information about Sentera and Aerial WeedScout, visit www.Sentera.com .

About Sentera

Sentera is at the forefront of the precision agriculture industry, pioneering innovative technologies transforming farming. Our advanced platform leverages cutting-edge sensors, aerial imagery, and AI to tackle the most challenging agronomic issues. With solutions like Aerial WeedScout, we're just beginning to unveil our vision for a comprehensive, remote-based precision management platform delivering insights before taking action. Our platform will provide scalable insights into critical agronomic decisions—such as weed detection, plant emergence and uniformity —enabling timely and precise decision-making that boosts operational efficiency and profitability. In partnership with key industry players, Sentera is dedicated to equipping farmers and agribusinesses with data-driven solutions that enhance sustainability and productivity. Learn more at www.Sentera.com.

