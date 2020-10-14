Sentera and Anheuser-Busch Partner to Help Rice Growers Enhance Their Fertilizer Programs and Sustainability Efforts with Predictive Modeling

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentera has announced a partnership with Anheuser-Busch under which Sentera will deliver critical grower-level insights to forecast nitrogen demand in rice production. This technology, delivered using advanced remote sensing tools, will empower growers to improve productivity and profitability by optimizing nitrogen usage.

Anheuser-Busch's agronomy team will deploy this technology to make precise, field-level nutrient and nitrogen prescriptions that help rice growers reach their highest quality yields.

"Nitrogen is one of the biggest input costs rice growers have today, and the correct application of fertilizer has enormous implications for plant health, yields, grower profits and the environment," said Zach Marston, principal scientist at Sentera. "While currently there are ways to systematically manage nitrogen demand, this solution enables us to get a baseline for the field, recommend a rate and closely monitor plant health throughout the growing season to modify additional applications accordingly. Ultimately, this empowers us to make adaptive decisions regarding nitrogen applications and management."

Rice is one of the most important cereal crops in the world and a key ingredient for brewers such as Anheuser-Busch. While nitrogen application improves grain yields and quality, excessive application of fertilizer can cause "luxuriant" growth, leaving the plant more susceptible to disease. Growth that is too rapid can also reduce stem strength, resulting in plant lodging under moderate wind conditions. In addition, over-applying nitrogen provides no benefit to the plant and has negative effects on the environment via leaching and denitrification, and on a grower's profit margin.

"We are very excited about the use of remote sensing to determine optimum nitrogen use rate in rice. I envision a very positive impact for our rice producers and our rice mill here in Jonesboro, AR," said Bill Jones, rice agronomy manager at Anheuser-Busch. "We are now able to provide farmers the tools and data they need to become more sustainable in their nitrogen applications and growing practices. They'll be able to improve their bottom lines while continuing to produce a high-quality rice crop."

Since 2017, Anheuser-Busch and Sentera have worked together to create digital tools that cultivate a healthier growing environment and deliver critical agronomic insights throughout the world.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Anheuser-Busch to deliver on our shared goals of advancing sustainable agriculture and grower empowerment," said Kris Poulson, director of business development and strategy at Sentera. "Together, we continue to show that the right technology contributes to the grower's economic success, improved outcomes for the environment and better overall land stewardship for future generations. We're proud to help Anheuser-Busch deliver measurable impact on their 2025 sustainability goals."

In April 2018, Anheuser-Busch launched its U.S. 2025 Sustainability Goals, focused on four key areas: renewable electricity and carbon reduction, water stewardship, smart agriculture and circular packaging. Smart agriculture refers to having 100 percent of Anheuser-Busch's direct farmers highly skilled, connected and financially empowered to increase crop productivity, protect the environment and deliver new innovations.

About Sentera

Sentera is the global technology leader for in-season data, analytics, and insights for growers, deployed at scale. Sentera's products make it easy for users to integrate in-field data insights with the digital ag platforms in use by more than 80 percent of the growers in North America. Sentera's equipment has flown tens of millions of acres all over the world, and processes hundreds of terabytes of new data for its customers every year. For more information, visit sentera.com.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 100 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Sentera