Sentera Extends FieldAgent's In-Field Analysis Toolset

MINNEAPOLIS, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentera announces the availability of high-fidelity crop stand, weed pressure mapping, spot scouting maps, and free local image stitching within the Sentera FieldAgent™ platform. These valuable, field-edge tools are available today to all FieldAgent customers using high-resolution crop imagery. The additions help ag professionals leverage early-season data for replant decisions, manage inputs to maximize profit, and more precisely apply chemicals.

Sentera's FieldAgent platform delivers stand analysis, weed maps, and free stitching capabilities in time for 2018 in-season decisions.

Real-Time Data. Real-Time Analysis.

"We are excited to get these new tools into the hands of FieldAgent customers, putting real-time crop data to use early in the growing season – when data is most valuable and in-season adjustments can still be made," remarked Kris Poulson, vice president of agriculture for Sentera.

"With our technology, an ag professional equipped with most popular consumer and professional drones can autonomously fly a field and use FieldAgent's weed and population reporting features, instantly leveraging that data at the field edge or pushing it via API to their digital platform of choice."

FieldAgent adds these new capabilities:

Weed Pressure Mapping: FieldAgent's weed maps use computer vision technology to accurately identify location and density of weeds. FieldAgent transforms the results into a color-coded map, giving an exact snapshot of weed pressure and location in a field.

FieldAgent's weed maps use computer vision technology to accurately identify location and density of weeds. FieldAgent transforms the results into a color-coded map, giving an exact snapshot of weed pressure and location in a field. Plant Population Mapping: The population toolkit delivers plant count per unit area in a field so users can take in-season action. Results are delivered in a color-coded map in an easy-to-use format. Reported in plants-per-acre (PPA), this analysis gives an accurate measurement of plants in a field. FieldAgent supports population mapping of corn, soybeans, potatoes, and other row crops.

The population toolkit delivers plant count per unit area in a field so users can take in-season action. Results are delivered in a color-coded map in an easy-to-use format. Reported in plants-per-acre (PPA), this analysis gives an accurate measurement of plants in a field. FieldAgent supports population mapping of corn, soybeans, potatoes, and other row crops. Spot Scouting Maps: Spot scouting maps deliver analytics measurements based on regular grid sampling of a field. Spot Scouting Map will sub-sample the field with nominally 1-2 measurements per acre. This dramatically increases the number of acres a user can fly on a single battery while still collecting an order of magnitude more samples per acre than traditional manual scouting practices.

Spot scouting maps deliver analytics measurements based on regular grid sampling of a field. Spot Scouting Map will sub-sample the field with nominally 1-2 measurements per acre. This dramatically increases the number of acres a user can fly on a single battery while still collecting an order of magnitude more samples per acre than traditional manual scouting practices. Free Stitching: Unlimited local stitching is now included in every FieldAgent subscription. Sentera partnered with the OpenDroneMap project to bring a no-extra-charge stitching module to FieldAgent. There are no limits on acreage, resolution or usage. Simply install the module on your computer, and stitching begins automatically.

Automated Analytics

Sentera's FieldAgent automates some of the most manual, tedious, expensive crop scouting tasks. Reid Plumbo, director of product management for Sentera said, "FieldAgent now includes algorithms that automate the production of some standard crop scouting measurements. Instead of using tape measures and lookup tables to estimate plants per acre, we use your computer to count every plant in your field. The result is a highly accurate measurement of stand across your entire field."

"Combining analytics with our new Spot Scouting Maps gives our customers a fast, simple way to snapshot stand and weeds on 100+ acres in 20 minutes. Our analysis tools run on full orthomosaics that capture every square inch of a field. But, if you want something quicker, use Spot Scouting Maps. Spot Scouting Maps still have 10 times the sample points versus traditional practices!"

Pricing and Availability

FieldAgent's weed mapping and population analysis are available today through Sentera's FieldAgent Platform. Population and weed maps are only $0.25/acre, and users can run the analysis on all or part of a field.

Spot Scouting Maps are included with every FieldAgent subscription. FieldAgent's free-stitching capability is accessible via an add-on module.

Learn more about FieldAgent Platform analytics from a dealer near you, or click here to view Sentera's website.

About Sentera

Sentera is a leading supplier of integrated remote sensing, analytics, and IoT solutions to the agriculture industry. Sentera makes it easy for users to integrate in-field real-time data with many digital ag platforms. Sentera's equipment has flown tens of millions of acres all over the world, and the company manages terabytes of new data for its customers every year. For more information, visit www.sentera.com.

Media contact information:

Sarah Ritzen, 952-242-9245, 193166@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentera-extends-fieldagents-in-field-analysis-toolset-300627539.html

SOURCE Sentera

Related Links

http://www.sentera.com

