Sentera FieldAgent Analytics Toolset Expands to Include Tassel Counts

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentera announces that its Tassel Count analytics product will be available to all FieldAgent™ customers in March 2020. Instead of forecasting yield using a small number of spot samples, Sentera tassel count analytics tool allows users to more precisely calculate yields using tassel population data gathered across the entire field. Understanding tassel population can also help to more accurately time the application of certain crop protection products. This addition to Sentera's toolbox will help growers and ag professionals leverage late-season data for crop marketing decisions to maximize profit and optimize storage costs.

"We've validated the accuracy of our tassel counting technology over several seasons of testing. It's another tool to improve economic outcomes for FieldAgent customers," said Eric Taipale, CEO of Sentera. "FieldAgent continues to build out as the go-to platform for in-season, whole field, real-time insights for advisors, retailers, cooperatives, and growers. Tassel count is also one of many advanced analytics products that we provide to our enterprise customers."

The product delivers tassel count density throughout a field so users can more easily forecast and refine their crop yields prior to harvest and make other management decisions. Visualization is available in FieldAgent and data layers can be exported via shapefile. Users can also convert their results into zone maps, which provide an average tassel count per acre per zone and total acreage per zone. API connected partners have the option to integrate these new data layers directly into other digital platform products.

Tassel count analysis will be available starting March 2020 through Sentera's FieldAgent Platform. The new analytics tool will be $1200 for 1-year unlimited use and users can run the analysis on all or part of a field.

Learn more about tassel count analytics, as well as other existing FieldAgent Platform analytics from our sales department

Sentera is the global technology leader for in-season data, analytics and insights for growers, deployed at scale. Sentera's products make it easy for users to integrate in-field data insights with the digital ag platforms in use by more than 80 percent of the growers in North America. Sentera's equipment has flown tens of millions of acres all over the world and processes hundreds of terabytes of new data for its customers every year. For more information, visit www.sentera.com .

