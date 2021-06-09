Sentera Secures $25 Million Series C Funding to Accelerate the Delivery of AI-Powered Decision Support for Food and Agriculture

MINNEAPOLIS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading agricultural insights company Sentera announced today that it has raised a $25 million Series C round. The round is led by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and S2G Ventures.

Sentera's technology centers around FieldAgent®, a software platform tailored for food and agriculture that integrates data from satellites, on-field equipment, weather, soil, drone sensors and field observations. Data products are processed with powerful models, machine learning and artificial intelligence tools. Customers receive insights that help optimize agronomic and business outcomes across the food and agriculture value stream.

FieldAgent delivers comprehensive field performance data that informs decisions and streamlines the process of identifying potential issues and optimization opportunities. FieldAgent insights can be visualized through one of the platform's many analytics and reporting products, including stand count, tassel count, weed maps, nutrition reporting, carbon and sustainability scoring, or other products. Every day, FieldAgent tools drive better management decisions, improve supply chain efficiencies and provide better visibility into field management practices.

Along with CDPQ, new investors include Maryland-based Akroyd LLC and Mexico City-based KuE Capital. Existing investors also participating in the financing round include Chicago-based S2G Ventures, New York-based Continental Grain Company, St. Louis-based iSelect Fund and Washington, D.C.-based Middleland Capital.

"Sentera continues to demonstrate that they can deliver greater efficiency across the agricultural supply chain through innovation and integration," said Sanjeev Krishnan, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director at S2G Ventures. "We're excited by the value that Sentera has been able to bring to the market and encouraged by what is to come from their team as they accelerate the pace of development and commercialization."

Sentera plans to remain focused on creating insights that are timely, accurate, affordable and actionable while accelerating adoption of its solutions through expanded capabilities and partnerships.

"We've been successful in developing new and innovative solutions that complement and enhance the most commonly used agriculture platforms. This investment gives us the ability to increase our development velocity and broaden our industry partnerships, further improving the outcomes our customers are able to achieve," said Eric Taipale, CEO of Sentera.

Sentera products are in use in more than 70 countries, on millions of acres and at nearly 100 research universities and centers worldwide.

About Sentera

Sentera delivers time-sensitive agricultural insights that optimize agronomic decisions and improve outcomes. Our products make it easy to integrate in-field data insights with the digital ag platforms in use by more than 80 percent of the growers in North America. Our integrated software and sensor products deliver fast, accurate information that improves outcomes for growers, advisors and downstream customers.

