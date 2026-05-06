Sentinel Capital Partners to Sell NSI Industries

Transformation to a Pure-Play Electrical Platform Drives Value Creation

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell NSI Industries, a leading manufacturer and supplier of branded electrical products, to Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) for $3.0 billion.

NSI is a category-leading provider of branded replenishment electrical power components serving industrial, infrastructure, and commercial end markets. Its core offering of electrical fittings, connectors, components, and wire management products is sold under the iconic brands Bridgeport, Polaris, and Tork through a network of third-party distributors and contractors. NSI has delivered impressive and consistent sales growth, driven by steady, replacement-driven demand and an expanding presence in high-growth end markets, including digital infrastructure and electrification applications such as power utilities and datacenters.

Following Sentinel's 2024 acquisition of NSI, the firm executed a key strategic initiative by divesting NSI's HVAC division to Lennox International for approximately $550 million. This repositioned NSI as a pure-play manufacturer of branded electrical products, enabling greater operational focus and unlocking significant value.

"It's been a privilege working with the NSI team," said John Van Sickle, a Sentinel partner. "Together, we executed a focused strategy that strengthened NSI and its market position. NSI has a bright future ahead, and we wish the entire team continued success with Hubbell."

"I am grateful for Sentinel's support and partnership throughout their investment," said NSI's CEO, Mike Pruss. "Their expertise and resources aligned perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation, and helped us build a stronger, more focused business that is well-positioned for future success."

Sentinel's deep expertise in electrical manufacturing and distribution includes ECM Industries (electrical products for construction, maintenance, lighting, irrigation, landscape supply, and gas utility markets) and Power Products (diversified electrical products). Sentinel's broader expertise in industrial manufacturing and distribution includes investments in Chromalox (commercial and industrial electric heating products and systems), Engineered Controls (specialized pressure regulators, valves, and other controls), LTI Boyd (engineered sealing and thermal management components), RotoMetrics (rotary tooling products), Sonny's (conveyorized car wash systems and related products), and Spectrum Safety Solutions (fire detection and suppression products).

Lincoln International and Baird are serving as financial advisors to Sentinel, and Kirkland & Ellis is providing legal counsel.

About NSI Industries

NSI Industries is a leading manufacturer and supplier of over 15,000 branded electrical products that are sold to over 2,000 distributors in North America. NSI Industries is made up of a portfolio of well-respected brands, including Bridgeport fittings, Polaris connectors, and Tork timers. NSI Industries is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel is a leading midmarket private equity firm. Working collaboratively with portfolio companies, Sentinel offers operational resources and strategic advice that help its management teams solve challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and build stronger, more valuable businesses. Sentinel also provides junior capital solutions as a minority investor.

Sentinel focuses on niche markets across the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrial sectors. Since its inception in 1995, Sentinel has raised more than $11.2 billion of capital. To learn more, please visit sentinelpartners.com.

About Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2025 revenues of $5.8 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, Connecticut. For additional information, please visit: www.hubbell.com.

Contact: Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2356

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners