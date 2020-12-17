Sentinel Capital Partners Provides Junior Capital Financing for Vital Care

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising lower midmarket companies, today announced a minority, structured equity investment in Vital Care, a pharmacy franchise business that provides home infusion services. The investment supported the recapitalization of Vital Care led by Linden Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on the healthcare industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Meridian, Mississippi, Vital Care is the premier franchisor of home infusion services in the United States. Vital Care serves the medical needs of a wide range of patients, including those with chronic and acute conditions. Home infusion therapy involves the intravenous or subcutaneous administration of drugs or biologicals to patients at home. Vital Care supports more than 50 franchises across 20 states and focuses on underserved secondary markets.

"Vital Care is an attractive business with a passionate and committed management team," said Jim Coady, a partner at Sentinel. "Vital Care provides an essential service to an underserved market using a franchise model with which Sentinel has considerable expertise, and is well positioned for future growth."

"We are excited to welcome Sentinel to the Vital Care team," said Ed Eiland, CEO of Vital Care. "Sentinel's experience in franchising and healthcare will be a valuable addition to our partnership with Linden. Vital Care's goal is to improve the lives of our patients by providing access to the best care and service possible."

Sentinel's investment in Vital Care was made from Sentinel Junior Capital I, L.P., which specializes in non-control junior capital investing in the lower midmarket.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel Capital Partners specializes in investing in lower midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. The firm targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, and going-private transactions of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $65 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings and operational turnarounds. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About Vital Care Infusion Services, LLC

Vital Care® is the premier pharmacy franchise business for home infusion services. Our passion since 1986 is improving the lives of patients and healthcare professionals through locally owned franchise locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.vitalcareinc.com

Contact: Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2222

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners